Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets

    Green juice is a famous detox beverage that can be a healthier alternative to your usual cups of tea or coffee. According to its name, green juice is generally composed of green-coloured elements, primarily vegetables.

    Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Should you drink green juice to start your day?

    Green juice is hailed as one of the most significant trends in health and well-being today and is recommended as a terrific morning beverage. Even Sharma is in favour of the liquid. "Green vegetables, whether leafy or not, are naturally occurring nutrient-dense food options," she explains. Therefore, starting your day with a glass of greens that has been blended is undoubtedly an intelligent choice. 

    You can get the maximum benefits if you make fresh green juice at home to drink right away. It takes very little time to prepare and is quite simple to accomplish. Even though there are many recipes, this one is wonderful, and the components are simple to locate.Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets ADC

    Benefits: Eating greens first thing in the morning can best reduce inflammation. Additionally, it will improve how well your organs work, which will help you maintain your health in the long run. Better hydration and the gut-healing benefits of green juice work together to remove and detoxify your body cells, improving your skin's appearance. Fresh green juice, regularly consumed on an empty stomach, can help you stay energised all day. It improves your mood as well.

    Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets ADC

    Recipe: Cleaning all the components and blending them until you get a smooth paste is how to create this at home. You may need to add water. Consume the juice right away. Ensure you don't consume anything in excess, including this nutritious green juice, as this might lead to kidney problems or poor blood sugar regulation.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for May 8 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Virgo Leo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 8, 2023: Be careful Leo; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for May 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Consume these three cooling drinks to balance body temperature during heat stroke vma

    Consume these three cooling drinks to balance body temperature during heat stroke

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for May 8 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Virgo Leo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 8, 2023: Be careful Leo; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon