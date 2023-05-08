Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets

Green juice is a famous detox beverage that can be a healthier alternative to your usual cups of tea or coffee. According to its name, green juice is generally composed of green-coloured elements, primarily vegetables.

Should you drink green juice to start your day?

Green juice is hailed as one of the most significant trends in health and well-being today and is recommended as a terrific morning beverage. Even Sharma is in favour of the liquid. "Green vegetables, whether leafy or not, are naturally occurring nutrient-dense food options," she explains. Therefore, starting your day with a glass of greens that has been blended is undoubtedly an intelligent choice.

You can get the maximum benefits if you make fresh green juice at home to drink right away. It takes very little time to prepare and is quite simple to accomplish. Even though there are many recipes, this one is wonderful, and the components are simple to locate.

Benefits: Eating greens first thing in the morning can best reduce inflammation. Additionally, it will improve how well your organs work, which will help you maintain your health in the long run. Better hydration and the gut-healing benefits of green juice work together to remove and detoxify your body cells, improving your skin's appearance. Fresh green juice, regularly consumed on an empty stomach, can help you stay energised all day. It improves your mood as well.

Recipe: Cleaning all the components and blending them until you get a smooth paste is how to create this at home. You may need to add water. Consume the juice right away. Ensure you don't consume anything in excess, including this nutritious green juice, as this might lead to kidney problems or poor blood sugar regulation.