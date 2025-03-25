Gudi Padwa: 5 traditional foods to eat and how to make them

Read Full Gallery

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, is celebrated with delicious traditional dishes that symbolize prosperity and happiness. From sweet treats to flavorful meals, here are some must-have foods for Gudi Padwa and their recipes.

Image Credits: Freepik

- Garnish with chopped nuts and chill for 1-2 hours before serving. Also read : Gudi Padwa 2025: When is Gudi Padwa? Check date, Muhurat, timings of Marathi New Year

- Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Mix well.

Method: - Whisk the hung curd until smooth.

Image Credits: Pexels

- Deep-fry or shallow-fry until crispy and golden brown.

- Once cooled, cut into small pieces.

- Steam the batter in a greased pan for 15 minutes.

Method: - Mix besan, coriander leaves, turmeric, red chili powder, cumin, and salt with a little water to make a thick batter.

Image Credits: Freepik

- Serve chilled with hot puris for a heavenly combo.

- Add sugar, milk, and cardamom powder and blend again.

Method: - Peel and blend the mangoes into a smooth pulp.

Image Credits: Pexels

- Eat a small portion on an empty stomach to symbolize the balance of sweet and bitter experiences in life Also read : Ugadi Horoscope 2025: What this new year holds for each zodiac sign

4. Neem and Jaggery Mixture (Traditional Bitter-Sweet Offering) Ingredients: - 1 tbsp neem leaves (washed and chopped)

Image Credits: Freepik

5. Puran Poli (Sweet Lentil Flatbread)



Ingredients:

- 1 cup chana dal (Bengal gram)

- 1 cup jaggery (grated)

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

- 2 cups wheat flour

- 2 tbsp ghee

- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

- Water (as needed)

Method:

- Cook chana dal in a pressure cooker until soft, then drain excess water.

- Mash the dal and mix it with jaggery in a pan. Cook until the mixture thickens.

- Add cardamom powder and let it cool.

- Knead a soft dough with wheat flour, turmeric, water, and ghee. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

- Roll out a dough ball, stuff it with the jaggery mixture, and seal it.

- Roll it again into a flatbread and cook on a tawa (griddle) with ghee until golden brown.

