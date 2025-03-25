user
Gudi Padwa: 5 traditional foods to eat and how to make them

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, is celebrated with delicious traditional dishes that symbolize prosperity and happiness. From sweet treats to flavorful meals, here are some must-have foods for Gudi Padwa and their recipes.

Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Image Credits: Freepik

1. Shrikhand (Sweet Yogurt Dessert)

Ingredients:
2 cups hung curd (thick yogurt)

-1/2 cup powdered sugar

- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

- 1/4 tsp saffron strands (soaked in milk)

- 2 tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)

Method:

- Whisk the hung curd until smooth.

- Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Mix well.

- Garnish with chopped nuts and chill for 1-2 hours before serving.

Also readGudi Padwa 2025: When is Gudi Padwa? Check date, Muhurat, timings of Marathi New Year

Image Credits: Pexels

2. Kothimbir Vadi (Coriander Fritters)

Ingredients:
- 1 cup gram flour (besan)

- 1 cup chopped coriander leaves

- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

- 1/2 tsp red chili powder

- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

- 1/2 tsp salt

- Water (as needed)

- Oil for frying

Method:

- Mix besan, coriander leaves, turmeric, red chili powder, cumin, and salt with a little water to make a thick batter.

- Steam the batter in a greased pan for 15 minutes.

- Once cooled, cut into small pieces.

- Deep-fry or shallow-fry until crispy and golden brown.
 


Image Credits: Freepik

4. Aamras (Mango Pulp Dessert)

Ingredients:
- 2 ripe mangoes (Alphonso preferred)

- 2 tbsp sugar (optional)

- 1/4 cup milk (for smooth consistency)

- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

- Peel and blend the mangoes into a smooth pulp.

- Add sugar, milk, and cardamom powder and blend again.

- Serve chilled with hot puris for a heavenly combo.
 

Image Credits: Pexels

4. Neem and Jaggery Mixture (Traditional Bitter-Sweet Offering)

Ingredients:

- 1 tbsp neem leaves (washed and chopped)

- 1 tbsp jaggery (gud), grated

Method:

- Mix chopped neem leaves with grated jaggery.

- Eat a small portion on an empty stomach to symbolize the balance of sweet and bitter experiences in life

Also readUgadi Horoscope 2025: What this new year holds for each zodiac sign

Image Credits: Freepik

5. Puran Poli (Sweet Lentil Flatbread)

Ingredients:
- 1 cup chana dal (Bengal gram)

- 1 cup jaggery (grated)

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

- 2 cups wheat flour

- 2 tbsp ghee

- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

- Water (as needed)

Method:
- Cook chana dal in a pressure cooker until soft, then drain excess water.

- Mash the dal and mix it with jaggery in a pan. Cook until the mixture thickens.

- Add cardamom powder and let it cool.

- Knead a soft dough with wheat flour, turmeric, water, and ghee. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

- Roll out a dough ball, stuff it with the jaggery mixture, and seal it.

- Roll it again into a flatbread and cook on a tawa (griddle) with ghee until golden brown.
 

