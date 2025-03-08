Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Dia Mirza inspired classy suit ideas for Ramadan 2025

Alia Cut Flared Suit

In the Alia cut pattern, you will find this flared suit with a V-neckline, which is a great suit for your special occasion of Eid and Ramadan

Cotton Blend Suit

For those fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, this beautiful and classy suit set in cotton blend fabric with a contrasting dupatta is perfect for Iftar

Kalamkari Suit Pant Set

If you want traditional prints and work in a suit, then this Kalamkari suit pant set will give you a stylish and classy look in Ramadan

Heavy Gharara Pattern Suit

Ramadan is incomplete without Sharara and Gharara, so wear a heavy Gharara suit for this Ramadan Iftar and spread the charm of beauty

Heavy Sharara Suit

Get this stylish and traditional Sharara suit made in Jimmy Choo, tissue and organza fabric and get a beautiful look

Flared Suit

If you don't want a heavy Anarkali, then get this flared suit made with light work and look the most beautiful at the Iftar party

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif turns bridesmaid for BFF Karishma Kohli

Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release

Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty

Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies