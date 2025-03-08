(PHOTOS) Dia Mirza inspired classy suit ideas for Ramadan 2025

Entertainment
In the Alia cut pattern, you will find this flared suit with a V-neckline, which is a great suit for your special occasion of Eid and Ramadan
For those fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, this beautiful and classy suit set in cotton blend fabric with a contrasting dupatta is perfect for Iftar
If you want traditional prints and work in a suit, then this Kalamkari suit pant set will give you a stylish and classy look in Ramadan
Ramadan is incomplete without Sharara and Gharara, so wear a heavy Gharara suit for this Ramadan Iftar and spread the charm of beauty
Get this stylish and traditional Sharara suit made in Jimmy Choo, tissue and organza fabric and get a beautiful look
If you don't want a heavy Anarkali, then get this flared suit made with light work and look the most beautiful at the Iftar party
PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif turns bridesmaid for BFF Karishma Kohli
Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release
Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty
Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies