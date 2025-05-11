With escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, preparing for disruptions with a non-negotiable survival kit is essential for safety and stability.

With tensions running high between India and Pakistan, citizens have no choice but to prepare for anything. From blackouts, supply chain failures, to travel restrictions, it only makes sense to prepare with an emergency kit of the important supplies. This is a non-negotiable list of important supplies to stock up in your home.

Non-negotiable items during India Pakistan War Alert:

1. Emergency Food Supply

Store long-term, non-perishable food supplies stored for weeks or months:

Lasting vegetables like potatoes, onions

Nuts, fruits, and energy bars

Ready-to-eat meals (MREs)

Rice, oats, lentils

Powdered milk and protein powders These are survival commodities in case of prolonged lockdowns or supply chain disruptions.

2. Purification Kit and Clean Water

Clean drinking water is the most vital commodity during wars. Store:

Bottled water (at least 3 liters per person per day)

Water filter or purification tablets

Collapsible water packaging for transport Contaminated water supply may contribute to the epidemic, thus purification equipment necessary.

3. First Aid Kit & Medicines

Medical facilities overloading or non-availability may be the situation. Stock:

Band-aids, antiseptics, and painkillers

Prescription drugs (at least two weeks' supply)

Thermometer, tweezers, and scissors

Generic antibiotics and fever tablets

The minimum first aid kit with medicamental provisions can avert injury and sickness.

4. Hand-Crank or Battery Radio

Communications may be cut off in wartime. A radio gives access to:

News broadcasts

Military commands

Emergency notices Use a hand-crank or battery radio for dependability.

5. Spare Batteries and Flashlights

Power outages are a reality in daily life in wartime. Stock:

Flashlights and lamps

Spare batteries

Solar lamps Dependable light equals security and mobility after dark.

6. Vital Documents (Hard Copy and USB Copy)

Keep hard and electronic versions of:

Identification documents (passport, Aadhaar, PAN card)

Medical documents

Records of property These records aid in evacuation, litigation, or asylum status.

7. Small Denominations of Money

ATM and electronic payment may be worthless. Store:

Small cash

Gold or silver coins (for trading) Money provides access to purchase necessities, pay for transportation, or defend oneself.

8. Personal Self-Protection Items and Personal Protective Gear

In hostile areas, simple self-protection items deter attackers:

Pepper spray

Whistles

War outbreak readiness is all about survival, stability, and security. Stockpiling non-negotiables means one is ready to provide for themselves and the loved ones when things get difficult. Remain vigilant, plan ahead, and become self-reliant.