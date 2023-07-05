Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Immunity to Nutrients: 5 Benefits of Eating Grapes

    Undoubtedly, Grapes are a fruit available in many different colours and tastes, inclusive of a cotton candy flavour. Dating back to as early as 6500 BCE, humans have been cultivating grapes for a long time. And in the mythology of several cultures, the mouthwatering fruit symbolizes abundance and fertility.

    Immunity to Nutrients: 5 Benefits of Eating Grapes vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    Grapes are a delicious treat and a great source of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Their vibrant colours, whether deep purple, vibrant green or luscious red, are a testament to their rich nutrient content. From heart-healthy compounds that support cardiovascular well-being to skin-loving antioxidants that promote a radiant complexion, grapes have got you covered. Quench your thirst and stay hydrated with these naturally hydrating gems. With their high water content and refreshing taste, grapes are the perfect choice to quench your thirst and keep you feeling revitalized throughout the day. Whether you enjoy them on their own, in salads, or as a flavorful addition to your favourite recipes, grapes are a versatile ingredient that adds a touch of natural sweetness. So go ahead, grab a bunch, and savour the delectable goodness of grapes.

    ALSO READ: Heart Health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating Bellpeppers

    1. Immunity:

    In addition to supporting your immune system, vitamin C has many other health benefits. Vitamin C is essential for DNA repair and the production of collagen. It also plays a role in the synthesis of serotonin, which promotes happiness and sleep.

    2. Nutrients:

    Grapes are rich in nutrients. They provide a good source of vitamin K, calcium, magnesium, and potassium—all of which support bone health. A lack of those nutrients may increase your risk of bone fractures.

    3. Heart Health:

    Grapes contain compounds that promote heart health. The high levels of flavonoids, specifically quercetin and resveratrol, have been associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases. These compounds can help lower blood pressure, improve blood flow, and reduce the risk of blood clot formation.

    4. Digestion:

    Grapes are a good source of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. Fibre can help prevent constipation, maintain a healthy gut, and support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, contributing to overall digestive health.

    5. Skin Health:

    The antioxidants present in grapes can have positive effects on the skin. They help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, reduce signs of ageing, and promote a healthy complexion. Grapes also contain vitamins C and E which contribute to collagen production and help maintain skin elasticity.

    ALSO READ: Immunity to Heart Health: 5 reasons why Black Tea is amazing for health

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 10 career choices you can opt for now ADC EIA

    Here are 10 career choices you can opt for now

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily vma eai

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea ATG EAI

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea

    7 Effective Ways to Keep Your House Pest-Free During Monsoon MSW EAI

    7 effective ways to keep your house pest-free during Monsoon

    Recent Stories

    Wanted Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dead or alive? Twitter explodes with memes

    Wanted Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dead or alive? Twitter explodes with memes

    Here are 10 career choices you can opt for now ADC EIA

    Here are 10 career choices you can opt for now

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily vma eai

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily

    lifestyle Top 5: Open World Games 2023 osf

    Top 5: Open World Games 2023

    British Airways passenger stabs man with glass on flight from Gatwick to St Lucia; check details AJR

    British Airways passenger stabs man with glass on flight from Gatwick to St Lucia; check details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon