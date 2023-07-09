Hydration to Natural care: 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During the monsoon season, excessive humidity, dampness, and fungal infections can contribute to hair loss. Here are five ways to help prevent hair loss and maintain healthy hair during the monsoon season which is when hair is damaged a lot.

    Monsoons are a time of rejuvenation, but they can also bring challenges for your tresses. Say goodbye to hair loss woes and embrace luscious locks with these essential tips to prevent hair loss during the rainy season. Maintaining healthy hair becomes paramount as the dampness and humidity in the air make hair susceptible to breakage, frizz, and scalp issues. Protect your mane from the monsoon's wrath and revel in the beauty of strong, voluminous hair. Preventing hair loss in the monsoons is crucial to maintain your hair's health and vitality. By following a few simple practices, you can ensure that your strands stay resilient, shiny, and full of life. From proper scalp care to gentle hair care routines, these preventive measures will leave you with beautiful hair all season long.

    Here are 5 ways to prevent hair loss in Monsoons:

    1. Keep your scalp clean and dry:

    Regularly wash your hair with a mild, pH-balanced shampoo to keep your scalp clean and free from excess oil, dirt, and sweat. Dampness can lead to scalp infections, so ensure your hair and scalp are thoroughly dried after washing or getting wet in the rain.

    2. Avoid excessive chemical treatments and styling:

    Minimize the use of heat styling tools, chemical treatments, and harsh hair products during the monsoons. These can weaken your hair and make it more prone to breakage. Opt for natural and gentle hair care methods to keep your strands healthy and resilient.

    3. Use a wide-toothed comb:

    Detangle your hair gently using a wide-toothed comb to avoid unnecessary hair breakage. Wet hair is more fragile, so be extra careful when combing damp hair. Start combing from the ends and work your way up to prevent pulling and tugging on the hair shafts.

    4. Keep your hair and scalp hydrated:

    Ensure your hair and scalp stay hydrated by regularly applying a moisturizing conditioner or hair mask. Hydration helps prevent dryness and brittleness, which can lead to hair fall. Additionally, drink plenty of water to maintain overall hydration and promote healthy hair growth.

    5. Protect your hair from fungal infections:

    Fungal infections like dandruff and ringworm are common during the monsoons. Keep your scalp healthy by using an antifungal shampoo or natural remedies to control dandruff. Avoid sharing combs, hair accessories, or towels to minimize the risk of infection.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 9:10 PM IST
