    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more

    A plate of simple traditional Kolkata-style chicken biryani consists of succulent pieces of potatoes and meat that you can savour with your family and friends.

    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 18, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    First up, are the ingredients: For marinating the chicken we need 2 kg chicken, mustard oil, salt , ginger paste, garlic paste, yogurt, biryani masala
    and red chili.  We also need cooking oil, 1 cup onion, 5 potatoes, salt to taste, turmeric, red chili powder.  

    For making the 'Biryani Base', we need around 5 cloves and cardamoms, a couple of cinnamon sticks, water, 1 tsp kewra water, biryani masala, fried onions, 5 green chilies, powdered milk, ghee

    For the 'rice', we need a couple of cinnamon sticks, 7 cloves, 3 cardamoms, bay leaves, shah jeera, ginger, and basmati rice.

    Procedure: Stepwise: 

    1. Combine mustard oil, salt, red chilli powder, ginger paste, garlic paste, plain yoghurt, and chicken leg and thigh pieces.

    2. Combine well, then set aside for 30 minutes of marinating.

    3. Add thinly sliced onion to a large pot with a drizzle of frying oil.

    4. When the onions are golden brown, remove them from the heat. 

    5. Halve the potatoes, add them to the pot, and season with salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder.

    6. After the potatoes have been fried for 2 minutes, turn off the heat.

    7. Add the cut onions, cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamoms, and marinated chicken pieces. 

    8. Cook for three minutes.

    9. Put the potatoes back in the pot after adding boiling water.

    10. Stir in the biryani masala and add the kewra water.

    11. Cook for 20 minutes on low heat with a lid on.

    12. Place cinnamon sticks, cardamoms, bay leaves, shah jeera, and ginger in a separate saucepan of salted water.

    13. After around 3 minutes, drain the spices out of the water.

    14. Include the 30-minute-soaked basmati rice. 

    15. Cook on high for 5 minutes with the lid on.

    16. Take off the lid, remove the rice, and set it aside.

    17. Add powdered milk, green chillies, and a handful of fried onions to the chicken pot.

    18. Top the chicken with the cooked rice. 

    19. Drizzle the rice with kewra water, rose water, and saffron water.

    Add ghee and cooked onions at step 20.

    21. Cover the saucepan with a lid after sealing it with foil paper.

    22. 35 minutes of simmering food

    23. Before serving, remove from heat and carefully combine. 

    24. Get set to have fun!

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
