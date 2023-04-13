Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer?

    We spoke to Dr. Sujoy Maitra, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, who told us about systemic disease called “Metabolic syndrome “. 

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    NAFLD (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) has emerged as the major cause of chronic liver disease and liver cancer in the last few decades owing to bad eating habits and sedentary lifestyles in developed and developing countries. 

    NAFLD is distinct from other liver diseases as it essentially represents the liver manifestation of a systemic disease called “Metabolic syndrome “. The central factor of this problem is obesity, leading to insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia. This means the hormone insulin cannot work properly in the presence of obesity and therefore body produces more insulin. 

    This excess insulin leads to the manufacturing of more fat ( triglyceride) in the liver and fat cells, thereby precipitating a vicious cycle.  No wonder the increase in the risk of developing NAFLD runs parallel to the prevalence of obesity. 

    Also Read: Here are four summer beverages to keep your kids active and healthy

    Nevertheless, apart from obesity, there are genetic factors too responsible for the ethnical variation of the disease and its progression to more severe forms like NASH, Fibrosis/ cirrhosis and HCC. Hence there is almost a 8% prevalence of NAFLD in lean individuals in South Asian countries.

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer? RBA

    METABOLIC SYNDROME 
    The progression of NAFLD to its more severe variants is complex and not clearly understood yet. It may sound reassuring that only a third of NAFLD progresses to NASH  and even less to cirrhosis or HCC. But the scary aspect is the whole process happens silently and unpredictably. So patients present with HCC at a late stage where liver transplantation remains the only treatment option. Consequently, NASH-related HCC has emerged as the second most common indication for HCC-related liver transplant.

    Also Read: How to beat cancer? Know the importance of health check-ups and early detection

    Till date there is no “magic” drug for NAFLD. Therefore the key message on the eve of “World Liver day” is everyone should be on their guard and try to lose extra flab by a strict diet and exercise regime and must consult a liver doctor for proper guidance. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin RBA

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

    Daily Horoscope for April 13 2023 Virgo Aquarius Leo Libra Capricorn Aries Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for April 13 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS AHA

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival RBA

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival

    Recent Stories

    How Indian Realty's Social Media Marketing Can Help Boost Your Real Estate Business-vpn

    How Indian Realty's Social Media Marketing Can Help Boost Your Real Estate Business

    SC slams Lalit Modi over post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology; check details AJR

    SC slams Lalit Modi over post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology; check details

    SC slams ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, directs him to tender unconditional apology

    SC slams ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, directs him to tender unconditional apology

    Global Buddhist Summit: Buddhist gathering in Delhi to thrash solutions to world problems

    Global Buddhist Summit: Buddhist gathering in Delhi to thrash solutions to world problems

    Karnataka Election 2023: Denied ticket to contest, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits party AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Denied ticket to contest, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits party

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon