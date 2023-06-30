Here aretop 7 food items that can cause acne

According to research, several food items and meals may aggravate the production of acne on face. This might be as a result of how they affect inflammation or particular hormones that have an impact on acne formation.

Although there has been debate regarding the relationship between nutrition and acne, recent study suggests that diet can have a substantial impact on the emergence of acne (Trusted Source). These 6 items can contribute to acne as therefore you must value of a healthy diet.

Refined grains and sugars: Refined carbs are quickly absorbed into the system, which causes blood sugar levels to rise quickly. In order to help move rising blood sugar levels from the bloodstream and into your cells, insulin levels also rise when blood sugar levels do. High insulin levels, however, may be associated with a number of detrimental effects, such as diabetes, heart disease, and acne.

Dairy products: Additionally, two studies revealed that young adults who routinely ate milk or ice cream had a four-fold increased risk of developing acne. Additionally, the amino acids in cow's milk encourage the liver to produce more IGF-1, which has been associated with the emergence of acne. It's not clear whether dairy products directly contribute to acne, despite theories on why drinking milk may make it worse. If there is a specific quantity or kind of dairy that may exacerbate acne, more research is required to establish what it is.

Oily food: A study discovered that greasy fast food may influence hormone levels and gene expression in a way that encourages the development of acne. Another earlier study of 2,300 Turkish men discovered that eating burgers or sausages often was associated with a 24% higher risk of acquiring acne.

Chocolates: One of the few research found that eating chocolate encouraged the outermost layer of skin to peel off and enhanced bacterial colonisation, both of which may be factors in acne.

Whey protein: The amino acids leucine and glutamine are abundant in it. Older studies claim that these amino acids hasten the growth and division of skin cells, which may be a factor in the development of acne.

