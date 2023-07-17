Here are 7 ways to manage OCD

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by recurring, unwanted, and intrusive thoughts, images, or urges (obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviors or mental acts (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions can significantly interfere with a person's daily life, causing distress and impairment in various areas, such as work, school, and relationships.

Common types of obsessions include fears of contamination, doubts about safety or harm, unwanted taboo thoughts, and the need for symmetry or order. Compulsions, on the other hand, are repetitive behaviors or mental acts performed in response to the obsessions to reduce the anxiety or distress caused by them. For example, cleaning excessively, repeatedly checking things, counting, or engaging in rituals for a specific duration.