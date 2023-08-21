Here are 7 steps to pack a rucksak easily

Gather Your Supplies: Before you start packing, lay out all the items you plan to take with you. This will give you a clear idea of what needs to go into the backpack and help you avoid forgetting anything important.

Choose the Right Backpack: Make sure you're using a backpack that suits your needs in terms of size and compartments. Consider the type of trip you're going on and the duration of your stay.

Heavier Items at the Bottom: Place heavier items at the bottom of the backpack, close to your back. This helps distribute the weight evenly and maintains better balance.

Use Compartments Wisely: Take advantage of the backpack's compartments and pockets to keep things organized. Smaller items like toiletries, snacks, and gadgets can go in smaller pockets, while larger items like clothes and shoes can go in the main compartment.

Roll or Fold Clothes: Roll your clothes or use a folding technique that minimizes wrinkles and saves space. Place rolled/folded clothes in the main compartment of the backpack.

Utilize Empty Spaces: Fill empty spaces, such as the gaps between rolled clothes, with smaller items like socks, underwear, or accessories. This optimizes space usage.