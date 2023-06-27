Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 incredible health benefits of coconut water

    Despite the market being filled with a variety of tasty, fragrant, and healthy drinks, coconut water never goes out of style. It is a remarkable beverage that benefits our bodies in numerous ways.Tropical areas of the world have long enjoyed drinking coconut water. According to Ayurveda, coconut water aids in bodily functions including digestion and urine. It helps to provide an instant boost of energy.  

    Energy booster: Drinking coconut water before, during, and after exercise is a terrific way to enhance energy. It is abundant in minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants that help to rapidly increase your energy level. Athletes' energy reserves might be replenished, and recovery could happen a little quicker. Drinking drinking water while exercising could help you avoid being fatigued and dehydrated.  

    Best substitutes for sweet juices: The flavour of coconut water is nutty and very slightly sweet. Unlike other sweet drinks and beverages, it is minimal in calories, sugar, and carbohydrates. For those with diabetes or those trying to cut back on added sugar, it becomes a healthier option.

    Good for heart: Drinking coconut water may be good for your heart health and help to prevent heart diseases. Due to its high potassium content, it may aid in controlling blood cholesterol levels and preserving heart health. Additionally, coconut water aids in raising levels of HDL, or "good" cholesterol, which lowers the chance of developing a number of heart ailments.

    Aid in controlling blood pressure: Coconut water's high potassium content suggests that it may help lower high blood pressure. According to research, eating foods high in potassium helps lower blood pressure, prevent strokes, and improve heart health.

    Promote healthy digestion: Coconut water's high manganese content aids with bowel movement control. Constipation, acidity, and gaseous distension of the abdomen may all be avoided. 

    Reduces urinary tract infections: Because coconut water increases urine flow, it is known to be a diuretic and may help prevent urinary tract infections. Therefore, eliminating pollutants through urine may be beneficial. It makes you urinate a lot, but it may be how your urinary infection may eventually clear up. 

    Aids in concentrating: Stress and other conditions like weariness can make you feel drained and make you want to stay in bed or accomplish nothing at all. A cup of coconut water may make you feel more at ease and help you focus. 

