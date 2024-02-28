Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating figs

    Figs offer a plethora of health benefits, including improved digestion, heart health, weight management, and bone strength, thanks to their fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also aid in blood sugar regulation, making them a nutritious addition to any diet

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating figs ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Figs are not only delicious but also offer numerous health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile. Here are seven health benefits of eating figs:

    Heart health to weight management: 7 benefits of eating figs ATG EAI

    1. Rich in Fiber: Figs are an excellent source of dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble. This helps in promoting healthy digestion, preventing constipation, and regulating bowel movements.

    2. Good Source of Vitamins and Minerals: Figs contain various vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin K, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for maintaining overall health and well-being.

    3. Heart Health: Figs contain significant levels of potassium, a mineral that helps control blood pressure and maintain heart health. The fiber content in figs also aids in lowering cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

    4. Antioxidant Properties: Figs are rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids, which help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. This may lower the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and inflammation.

    5. Weight Management: Due to their high fiber content, figs can help promote feelings of fullness and satiety, which can aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake.

    6. Bone Health: Figs contain calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are essential for maintaining healthy bones and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

    7. Blood Sugar Regulation: Despite being sweet, figs have a relatively low glycemic index, meaning they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This makes them a suitable option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage blood sugar levels.

    Incorporating figs into your diet can be a tasty and nutritious way to support overall health and well-being. However, as with any food, moderation is key, especially for individuals watching their sugar intake due to the natural sugars present in figs.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to get rid of smelly this Summer? You should do THESE 7 things RBA EAI

    Want to get rid of smelly this Summer? You should do THESE 7 things

    Daily Horoscope for February 28, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 28, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for February 28, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 28, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    International Polar Bear Day: The impact of global warming, reduced sea ice on polar bear populations RKK EAI

    International Polar Bear Day: The impact of global warming, reduced sea ice on polar bear populations

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health ATG EAI

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health

    Recent Stories

    Want to get rid of smelly this Summer? You should do THESE 7 things RBA EAI

    Want to get rid of smelly this Summer? You should do THESE 7 things

    Daily Horoscope for February 28, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 28, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for February 28, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 28, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Huge embarrassment for Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in Rajya Sabha elections

    Huge embarrassment for Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls

    IIMC Alumni Association honours achievers at 12th global meet in Delhi

    23 win IIMCAA Connections Awards; Vivek Agnihotri and Sumita Yadav named ‘Alumni of the Year’

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon