Heart attack: What to do when you are all alone and having chest pain

We spoke to Dr. V. Vinoth Kumar, Consultant Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, who gave us some advice to protect ourselves if you suffer a heart attack while we're all alone

Experiencing a heart attack can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience, and it becomes even more daunting when you find yourself alone in such a situation. While heart attacks can happen to anyone, knowing what to do when you're alone can help you increase your chances of survival and prevent the worst outcomes. In this article, we'll discuss some practical steps that you can take to protect yourself if you suffer a heart attack while you're all alone.

Stay Calm and Call 108: The first and most crucial step when you experience a heart attack is to stay calm and call 108. Keeping a cool head and avoiding panicking is essential, as this can worsen the situation. Call emergency services immediately if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, or dizziness. Explain your symptoms to the dispatcher and provide your address and other necessary details. If you can't speak, try to press the emergency button on your phone, which will automatically dial 108.

Chew Aspirin: If you have aspirin in your home, chew it immediately. Aspirin helps to prevent blood clots, which can reduce the damage to your heart during a heart attack. However, it's important to note that not everyone can take aspirin, particularly those with bleeding disorders, allergies, or other medical conditions. Always consult with your doctor to know if aspirin is safe for you.

Use Nitroglycerin If Prescribed: If you have nitroglycerin pills that your doctor prescribed, take them as directed. Nitroglycerin can help to reduce chest pain and improve blood flow to your heart. However, it's essential to remember that nitroglycerin can lower blood pressure and cause headaches and lightheadedness. Only take nitroglycerin if it's been prescribed to you and you know how to use it correctly.

Take Deep Breaths: Deep breaths can help you relax and reduce stress during a heart attack. It also helps to increase oxygen flow to your lungs and heart. Inhale slowly through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth, focusing on your breathing, and avoiding short, shallow breaths.

Unlock Your Front Door: If you're at home, unlock your front door before you call emergency services. This will allow emergency responders to enter your home and provide necessary medical treatment immediately.

Stay Awake: If you're drowsy or sleepy, try to stay awake. Falling asleep during a heart attack can worsen the situation, as it can lead to unconsciousness and other complications. Stay alert and active by walking around your room or performing light exercises.

Wait for Emergency Services: Once you've called 108 and followed the above steps, wait for emergency services to arrive. If you feel like you're about to lose consciousness, lie down on the floor with a pillow under your head and raise your feet slightly. This will help to improve blood flow to your brain and heart.

In conclusion, experiencing a heart attack can be a daunting and life-threatening experience, especially when you're all alone. However, by following the above steps, you can increase your chances of survival and minimize the damage to your heart. Remember, the most crucial step is to stay calm, call emergency services, and take the prescribed medications. By doing so, you can protect yourself and receive timely medical care.

