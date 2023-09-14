Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    But where there are pros, there are also cons. Thus, one must be aware of these high-protein diets’ risks. While protein is an essential nutrient for our bodies, consuming excessive protein-rich foods can lead to several side effects.

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 8:59 PM IST

    Consuming an excess of anything can always be problematic for your health and life. The same is the case for high proteins. As per research, overconsumption can lead to dangerous side effects and harm the body. On the other hand, there are potential health benefits for a particular group. Still, for many people, excessively high amounts of protein for prolonged periods will not go down well with your system. High protein diets can help in reducing fat and promote weight loss. In addition, they leave you feeling fuller for longer and support muscle retention. It's important to remember that the ideal protein intake varies from person to person based on factors such as age, gender, activity level, and overall health. Moderation is key when it comes to protein consumption.

    ALSO READ: Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

    Here are the 5 big and dangerous side effects of excessive protein-rich foods:

    1. Kidney Strain:

    Consuming too much protein puts a burden on your kidneys responsible for processing and eliminating waste products of protein metabolism. Over time, this can lead to kidney damage or kidney stones.

    2. Dehydration: 

    High-protein diets can cause fluid loss through urine, potentially causing dehydration. Dehydration can result in dry mouth, thirst, and dizziness.

    3. Digestive Issues:

    Excessive protein consumption may lead to digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhoea. 

    4. Osteoporosis Risk:

    A diet overly focused on protein at the expense of other nutrients like calcium can increase the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened and brittle bones.

    5. Weight Gain:

    Excessive protein intake, especially from high-calorie sources, can cause weight gain. If the excess protein isn't utilized for muscle building or other bodily functions, it can be stored as fat.

    ALSO READ: Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating too many Tomatoes daily

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 8:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall rkn eai

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

    7 ways to deal with ADHD ADC

    7 ways to deal with ADHD

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg RBA

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    No reason to conclude UFOs are alien... NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    'No reason to conclude UFOs are alien...' NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    Football Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India osf

    Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges

    Samosa to Pizza: 6 most popular fast foods in India vma

    Samosa to Pizza: 6 most popular fast foods in India

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon