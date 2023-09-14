Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body

    Sweet corn is one of the purest delights of summer. Popping it makes an ideal snack for movies or events and rolling its flour gives the crunchiest tortilla wraps. But do not let the sweetness of the corn trick you. If you associate sweet corn with high calories, you might be mistaken since it is quite nutrient-dense.

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    Including sweet corn in your everyday diet can improve your gut health, alongside reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even cancer. Sweet corn is high in insoluble fibre and aids digestive health. Sweet corn also contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Sweet corn is one of the simplest delights of summer. Popping it makes an ideal snack for movies or events. Rolling its flour gives the crunchiest tortilla wraps. Sweet Corn as it is quite nutrient-dense. This article will help you understand how you should introduce sweet corn to your diet and gain an abundance of health benefits. Remember that while sweet corn offers these health benefits, it's essential to consume it in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Avoid excessive amounts of added butter, salt, or unhealthy toppings, as these can diminish its health advantages.

    ALSO READ: 5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

    Here are 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body:

    1. Nutrients:

    Sweet corn is a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. It contains vitamins A, B-complex, and C, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium.

    2. Antioxidant Properties:

    Sweet corn is packed with antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and reduce the risk of cataracts.

    3. Digestive Health:

    The fibre content in sweet corn aids in digestion promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation and supports a healthy digestive system.

    4. Weight Management:

    Sweet corn can be a satisfying addition to a weight management plan. Its fibre content helps you feel full, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

    5. Heart Health:

    The folate (a type of B vitamin) in sweet corn supports cardiovascular health by helping to regulate homocysteine levels. High homocysteine levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

    ALSO READ: Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall rkn eai

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

    7 ways to deal with ADHD ADC

    7 ways to deal with ADHD

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg RBA

    Digestive Health to Anti-Inflammatory-7 health advantages of consuming nutmeg

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; difficult day for Cancer

    Recent Stories

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    No reason to conclude UFOs are alien... NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    'No reason to conclude UFOs are alien...' NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    Football Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India osf

    Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon