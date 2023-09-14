Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body

Sweet corn is one of the purest delights of summer. Popping it makes an ideal snack for movies or events and rolling its flour gives the crunchiest tortilla wraps. But do not let the sweetness of the corn trick you. If you associate sweet corn with high calories, you might be mistaken since it is quite nutrient-dense.

This article will help you understand how you should introduce sweet corn to your diet and gain an abundance of health benefits. Remember that while sweet corn offers these health benefits, it's essential to consume it in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Avoid excessive amounts of added butter, salt, or unhealthy toppings, as these can diminish its health advantages.

Here are 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body:

1. Nutrients:

Sweet corn is a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. It contains vitamins A, B-complex, and C, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium.

2. Antioxidant Properties:

Sweet corn is packed with antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and reduce the risk of cataracts.

3. Digestive Health:

The fibre content in sweet corn aids in digestion promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation and supports a healthy digestive system.

4. Weight Management:

Sweet corn can be a satisfying addition to a weight management plan. Its fibre content helps you feel full, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

5. Heart Health:

The folate (a type of B vitamin) in sweet corn supports cardiovascular health by helping to regulate homocysteine levels. High homocysteine levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

