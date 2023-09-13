Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 dangerous side effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

    However, because potatoes are high in starch (and thus carbohydrates), they can cause also gas when eaten in large amounts. While potatoes are a nutritious and versatile food, excessive consumption can have certain side effects on health.

    Eating potatoes occasionally probably would not cause harm, but if you have an abundance of potatoes in your diet, side effects may occur. They will not be serious, unless you are allergic to potatoes, but can include bloating, constipation and stomach pain. If your diet includes lots of potatoes, as well as other rapidly digesting carbohydrates, you may also develop high blood pressure or insulin resistance, which is connected to Type 2 diabetes. Of course, this typically happens only after years of eating a high-carbohydrate diet and isn't usually a direct result of eating potatoes.

    Here are five potential side effects of consuming potatoes in excess:

    1. Weight Gain:

    Potatoes are a starchy vegetable and a good source of carbohydrates. Eating large quantities of potatoes, especially when prepared with added fats or oils, can contribute to weight gain.

    2. Blood Sugar Spikes:

    Potatoes have a high glycemic index, which means they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels when consumed in large amounts. This can be a concern for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

    3. Digestive Issues:

    Excessive potato consumption, when consumed with skin is fibrous. Excessive fibre can lead to digestive discomfort, including gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.

    4. Risk of Chronic Diseases:

    Consuming potatoes in large quantities, especially if they are deep-fried or prepared with unhealthy fats, can contribute to an increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and obesity.

    5. Nutrient Imbalance:

    Relying heavily on potatoes for your daily calorie intake can lead to a nutrient imbalance. While potatoes provide essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, they may lack other essential nutrients found in a balanced diet like protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
