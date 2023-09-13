Health: 5 big negative effects of skipping Meals

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's important to note that occasional meal skipping is unlikely to cause severe harm, and in some cases, intermittent fasting may have potential health benefits. However, consistently skipping meals and not meeting your daily nutritional needs can lead to health problems over time. The meals you eat have a tremendous impact on your energy level. When you eat excessively or don't eat, your blood sugar levels can skyrocket or drop like a rock. Going without a meal can lessen your blood sugar levels enough that you feel tired and maybe even dizzy. Furthermore, the lack of glucose in your body means your brain does not function properly. It means that in addition to feeling sleepy, you're more likely to be irritable and have a more negative outlook on life.

    Here are 5 big negative effects of skipping meals:

    1. Blood Sugar Imbalance:

    Skipping meals, particularly breakfast, can lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. When you don't eat for an extended period, your blood sugar drops.

    2. Nutritional Deficiency:

    Skipping meals means missing out on essential nutrients your body needs for proper functioning. Over time, this can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which can have serious health consequences, including weakened immune function, bone health issues, and impaired organ function.

    3. Slower Metabolism:

    Irregular eating patterns, such as frequently skipping meals, can slow down your metabolism. When your body doesn't receive a consistent supply of food, it goes into "starvation mode," slowing metabolic processes to conserve energy.

    4. Muscle Loss:

    When you skip meals, your body may start to break down muscle tissue for energy. This can result in muscle loss, reduced muscle strength, and decreased physical performance.

    5. Increased Risk of Overeating:

    Skipping meals often leads to intense hunger later in the day, which can result in overeating or making unhealthy food choices. This pattern of erratic eating can contribute to weight gain.

