Headache or Migraine? Understanding the Symptoms and Prevention Methods

Headache and Migraine can be similar but they are very different from eachother. Let's look at the difference between headache and migraine and also methods to deal with them.

Headache is a common problem; there can be many reasons for it. This pain is easily cured through some common home remedies and medicines, but do you know that not all headaches are the same?

If you are feeling pain in the eyes and fatigue, vomiting, and nausea along with a headache, then this can be a sign of a migraine apart from a normal headache. The problem of migraine can make you very uncomfortable; it is also known as a psychosomatic disorder.

Let us understand what is the difference between migraine and normal headache, ways to identify them, and what can be done to prevent it.

Headache problem:

There are different types of headaches. Headaches caused by stress are the most common. About 1-3% of adults may experience headaches due to chronic stress. There are many reasons for headaches, which all people should pay serious attention to.

You may have headache problems due to alcohol consumption, changes in sleep or lack of sleep, poor body posture, lack of physical activity such as exercise, or not taking meals on time.

Know about migraine:

Health experts say that migraine is also a type of psychosomatic disorder, which means that it is possible that it is happening due to some problem in your mental health. Therefore, if you often get migraines, then serious attention and treatment are necessary for it. People who have migraines are more likely to have stress and depression than others. Sometimes migraines can also occur due to depression or anxiety.

What is the difference between a migraine and a normal headache?

Due to a normal headache, mild or moderate pressure is felt in the whole head, while migraine pain is much more on one side of the head. Some people may also have pain on both sides of the head. Similarly, a normal headache lasts from a few minutes to a few hours, while a migraine can last from 4 to 72 hours.

In the case of a normal headache, there are usually no other symptoms apart from pain, whereas migraine causes nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and noise, and vision problems. Headache is caused due to excessive stress, fatigue, prolonged screen time, while some conditions like stress, hormonal changes, weather, food, lack of sleep, bright light can trigger migraine.

Measures to prevent migraine and headache:

Improve lifestyle to prevent migraine and headache.

A diet rich in magnesium and vitamin B12 (such as nuts, green leafy vegetables, and eggs) can help prevent migraines.

Avoid excess caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods, as these can trigger migraines.

Get a good sleep of 7-9 hours daily. Make a fixed time to sleep and wake up.

Yoga, meditation, and light exercise (such as walking and cycling) can prevent migraines from triggering by reducing stress.

If a migraine occurs frequently or is very severe, it is important to contact a doctor.

Remedies to control headache and migraine:

For relief from headaches and migraines, try these home remedies: Apply a cold or warm compress to the forehead or neck, practice deep breathing exercises, stay hydrated, and massage essential oils like peppermint or lavender on temples. Also, ensure adequate sleep and reduce exposure to bright lights and loud noises.

