Have a sweet tooth? Here's how to make Bengali-style 'Payesh'
Paayesh (also known as Payesh or Kheer) is a traditional Bengali rice pudding dessert that is often served during festivals and special occasions. It's a delicious and creamy dessert loved by many. Here's a simple recipe to make Bengali paayesh:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Gobindobhog rice or any short-grain rice (you can also use Basmati rice)
- 1 liter full-fat milk
- 1/2 cup condensed milk (adjust according to your sweetness preference)
- 1/2 cup sugar (adjust according to your sweetness preference)
- 1/4 cup mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews) - chopped
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- A pinch of saffron (optional, but adds a nice aroma and color)
- 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
Instructions:
Rinse the rice thoroughly in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes, then drain the water.
In a heavy-bottomed pot or deep saucepan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the drained rice and sauté for a couple of minutes until the rice grains become opaque.
Pour in the milk and bring it to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let the rice cook in the milk, stirring occasionally. Allow the rice to cook until it becomes soft and the milk starts to thicken. This process may take around 30 to 40 minutes.
Add the condensed milk and sugar to the pot. Mix well and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked, and the mixture attains a creamy consistency.
While the paayesh is cooking, soak the saffron threads in a tablespoon of warm milk to let the color and aroma infuse.
Once the rice is fully cooked, add the chopped nuts, raisins, cardamom powder, and the saffron-infused milk (optional). Stir well and let it simmer for another 5 minutes.
Turn off the heat and let the paayesh cool down to room temperature. As it cools, it will thicken further.
You can serve paayesh warm or chilled, as per your preference. Garnish with additional chopped nuts and saffron strands if desired.
Enjoy the creamy and comforting Bengali paayesh as a delightful dessert after a meal or as a treat during celebrations!