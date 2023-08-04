Have a sweet tooth? Here's how to make Bengali-style 'Payesh'

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Rinse the rice thoroughly in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes, then drain the water.

In a heavy-bottomed pot or deep saucepan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the drained rice and sauté for a couple of minutes until the rice grains become opaque.

Pour in the milk and bring it to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let the rice cook in the milk, stirring occasionally. Allow the rice to cook until it becomes soft and the milk starts to thicken. This process may take around 30 to 40 minutes.

Add the condensed milk and sugar to the pot. Mix well and let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked, and the mixture attains a creamy consistency.

While the paayesh is cooking, soak the saffron threads in a tablespoon of warm milk to let the color and aroma infuse.

Once the rice is fully cooked, add the chopped nuts, raisins, cardamom powder, and the saffron-infused milk (optional). Stir well and let it simmer for another 5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and let the paayesh cool down to room temperature. As it cools, it will thicken further.