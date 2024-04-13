Nachos to vegetable crudites: 5 easy snacks to make at home while watching IPL

Here are five easy snacks you can make at home while watching the Indian Premier League.

Cricket is one of the most loved games in India as the craze of the Indian Premier League is going on, who does not like to have some munching with it?

Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches

Spread peanut butter on whole wheat bread slices, and top with banana slices. You can add a drizzle of honey or sprinkle of cinnamon for extra flavor.

Popcorn

A classic and simple snack that's perfect for munching on during a game. Just pop some corn kernels in a pot with a bit of oil, and sprinkle with salt or your favorite seasoning.

Nachos with Salsa

Layer some tortilla chips on a baking tray, sprinkle with grated cheese, and bake until the cheese melts. Serve with homemade salsa made from chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, lime juice, and salt.

Vegetable Crudites with Hummus

Cut up some carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and celery into sticks or slices. Serve with store-bought or homemade hummus for a healthy and satisfying snack.

Mini Pizzas

Use English muffins or small tortillas as the base. Top with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings like pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, or olives. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly.