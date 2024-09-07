Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebrate Ganesh Puja by sending your loved ones personalised wishes, messages, greetings, photographs, and WhatsApp and Facebook status updates. 

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, an important Hindu holiday, happens on September 7 this year. The event, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, Ganeshotsav, or Vinayagar Chaturthi, commemorates Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. He is the God of Wisdom, Prosperity, and Fortune. To celebrate this occasion, you can send messages, well wishes, photographs, and more to your friends and family. 

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Wishes

    • Wishing you a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi filled with love, laughter, and the blessings of Lord Ganesha!
    • May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life and bring you success and happiness.
    • May the divine blessings of Ganpati Bappa be with you always. Have a wonderful and prosperous Vinayaka Chaturthi!
    • Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a Ganeshotsav that is as special and joyful as you are.
    • May Lord Ganesha shower you with his divine blessings and grace today. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi to you and your family!
    • Wishing you a festive season filled with the love of Lord Ganesha and the warmth of family and friends.
    • May Ganesha’s presence in your life bring endless joy and prosperity. Have a fantastic Ganesh Chaturthi!
    • Celebrate the holy festival of Lord Ganesha with joy and reverence. May Bappa’s blessings light up your life.
    • On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may your life be filled with success, peace, and happiness.
    • May Lord Ganesha bless you with the wisdom to make your dreams come true. Have a blessed Vinayaka Chaturthi!

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Greetings
    "Warm greetings and best wishes for a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bring you and your family happiness and success."
    "Sending you heartfelt wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the elephant-headed deity bless you with health, wealth, and good fortune."
    "May the arrival of Lord Ganesha bring peace and prosperity to your home. Have a fantastic Ganesh Chaturthi!"
    "Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and enthusiasm. May Lord Ganesha guide you on the path of success and happiness."
    "Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with laughter, joy, and the blessings of the divine elephant god."

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Messages
    "May Lord Ganesha’s blessings fill your life with joy, prosperity, and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"
    "Wishing you a festival filled with the divine presence of Lord Ganesha. May his blessings bring you peace and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"
    "May the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi bring love, light, and prosperity into your life. Have a blessed celebration!"
    "As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) bless you with strength and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"
    "On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may you be blessed with wealth, health, and success. Ganesh Chaturthi Mubarak!"

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: SMS
    May Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi!

    On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your life be filled with endless opportunities and joyful moments.

    May Vinayaka Chaturthi bring new beginnings and exciting opportunities into your life. Have a wonderful celebration!

    Wishing you an auspicious Vinayagar Chaturthi full of love, peace, and the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

    May the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Celebrate with joy and devotion!

    Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with love and devotion. May Lord Ganesha’s blessings be with you always.

    Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with laughter, joy, and all the things that bring happiness to your heart.

    May Ganpati Bappa’s presence in your home bring joy and happiness to all your family members.

    May the divine blessings of Vinayagar Chaturthi enrich your life with prosperity and joy.

    Sending you blessings and best wishes for a Ganeshotsav that brings you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Facebook status and WhatsApp messages

    • "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with love and prosperity."
    • "May Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles and fill your life with happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"
    • "Celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha with joy and devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi Mubarak!"
    • "Sending you divine blessings and happiness on this auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a wonderful day!"
    • "May Ganpati Bappa's blessings be with you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!"
    • Sending you prayers and good wishes for a Ganesh Chaturthi that is filled with joy, prosperity, and good health.
    • May Vighnaharta bring strength and wisdom to your life. Have a blessed Chaturthi!
    • Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi that’s brimming with joy, prosperity, and all the things that make life wonderful.
    • May the divine blessings of Ganpati Bappa fill your home with joy and your heart with peace.

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024! Wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    • On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your life be successful and prosperous. Have a fantastic celebration!
    • May Lord Ganesha’s blessings bring harmony and happiness to your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
    • Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and all the blessings that come with Lord Ganesha’s presence.
    • May the light of Ganpati Bappa’s blessings illuminate your life and bring you great success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
    • Sending warm wishes for a joyful and prosperous Vinayaka Chaturthi. May Bappa’s blessings be with you always.
    • May the arrival of Lord Ganesha bring peace and prosperity into your life. Have a delightful Vinayaka Chavithi!
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Suffering from Migraines? Discover these effective dietary changes for relief NTI

    Suffering from Migraines? Discover these effective dietary changes for relief

    Weight control to reducing stress: Benefits of eating curd after lunch RKK

    Weight control to reducing stress: Benefits of eating curd after lunch

    Green chilies to Pumpkin: 7 low-calorie vegetables for weight loss RKK

    Green chilies to Pumpkin: 7 low-calorie vegetables for weight loss

    Cheapest Countries for Indians to Travel Where Your Rupee Goes Further anr

    Countries where Indian rupee makes you feel like royalty

    Recent Stories

    Check your daily horoscope: September 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 7, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Mammootty turns 73: A look into his Rs 340 crore net worth RKK

    Mammootty turns 73: A look into his Rs 340 crore net worth

    Onam Special: Must-visit temples in Kerala during this festive season dmn

    Onam Special: Must-visit temples in Kerala during this festive season

    Thalapathy Vijay: Did he watch 'GOAT' with family? See for yourself! dmn

    Thalapathy Vijay: Did he watch 'GOAT' with family? See for yourself!

    What are PresVu eye drops, how do they work to eliminate reading glasses? AJR

    What are PresVu eye drops, how do they work to eliminate reading glasses?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon