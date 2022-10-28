Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait

Ghosting is a relatively new dating term that refers to cutting off contact with someone without giving them any warning or explanation for doing it. Even when the person being ghosted reaches out to re-initiate contact or gain closure, they're met with silence.

Do you often ghost people and then feel bad about it because you don't know how to end a relationship without breaking the other's heart? You aren't alone. The number of ghosts, who would like to avoid awkward conversations while breaking up from a budding relationship, is increasing in the dating scenes. People disappear suddenly in the middle of a date, or some do not turn up even after the date. Unfortunately, ghosting shakes confidence, breaks hearts, and discourages sensitive people from going out on dates if you have ghosted anyone and looking for other creative ways to celebrate Halloween this year, one of them being getting rid of this toxic behaviour.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2022: History and significance behind the celebration of this spooky day

If the spark is not there: You might have felt a vibe while chatting with them, but you have yet to feel any spark. Instead of disappearing from them, you can try telling them what exactly you are feeling. Expanding on why I did not feel a spark is not necessary. You can conclude the message with a simple and friendly indication that this relationship has ended.

Your personalities don't align with your social life: While opposites can attract, this is not always the case. Adjusting to different lifestyles may suit you, or your personality may differ from being compatible with this. In such situations, instead of ghosting someone, you can try telling them that you are looking for someone whose personality or social life is similar to mine.

There is no romantic connection: Sometimes, even though everything seems excellent, you may not be romantically interested. You might meet someone great and be good friends with them, but you don't have the heart to tell them that you're not interested in this as much as they are. Instead of ghosting them, you can tell that you don't find a romantic connection here. However, I still want to be friends if you are openly ok with it.

You don't want a serious relationship: You might not be looking for a serious relationship when your connection is. If such a situation arises and you shouldn't get serious about the other person, be clear and tell them the truth: "It has been great knowing you. However, I am not looking for a serious relationship at this time in my life".

ALSO READ: Goth Look to Dead Clown: 5 makeup looks you can try THIS Halloween