    Goth Look to Dead Clown: 5 makeup looks you can try THIS Halloween

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Halloween 2022: Try out as many of these five popular makeup trends that are sweeping the internet this Halloween season as you like.
     

    If you love makeup and colours, then take out your equipment and let's get this party started since it's that time of year again, and it's challenging to remain calm. 
     

    Halloween, which is coming up soon, is the most fantastic day to display your talent and creativity. But all of it might be really intimidating, especially if you want to seem the scariest. Fortunately, we have a list of makeup looks you can try out this Halloween, so don't worry.
     

    Dead Clown
    This season, your go-to makeup concept should be the lethal clown and skeleton looks if you're ready to include them. The secret to completely nailing it is to blend in. To improve your appearance, you must also have good contouring skills. You can absolutely try to paint crackling bones on your face if you're willing to put in that extra effort.

    Skully
    The classic skull appearance is simple to achieve and does not require much work. To ensure that the face paint adheres nicely, make sure your base is extremely clean. To step it up a level, you may paint cobwebs on your earlobes.

    Sticker 
    You should only attempt this look if you have plenty of time on your hands since it will take some time to pull off this really popular appearance. Additionally, removing the 1000 Gems sticker off your face might be tough and uncomfortable; as a result, use a lot of moisturisers while cleaning up and invest in some quality face adhesive.

    Goth Look
    If you're a fan of The Addams Family, raise your hand! The goth style is not very hard to pull off, but be sure to use highlighter for a cool glowy finish. Put down two coats of white paint to be safe because it frequently cracks on your skin. Also Read: Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert

    Scary Doll
    You can always be charming, even on Halloween, right? For this look, your skull should surely have beige contours, and pink eyeshadow should be used liberally so that it may bring out your inner Barbie. Extra advice: Include sparkles. Also Read: Halloween 2022: History and significance behind the celebration of this spooky day

