Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair Care: 5 amazing advantages of Clove Oil

    Clove oil, derived from aromatic clove buds, offers a range of advantages for your hair. Its unique properties make it a popular choice for addressing various hair concerns. Let's explore the five key benefits of using clove oil for your hair.

    Hair Care: 5 amazing advantages of Clove Oil vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    Clove oil, derived from aromatic clove buds, offers a range of advantages for your hair. Its unique properties make it a popular choice for addressing various hair concerns. Let's explore the five key benefits of using clove oil for your hair. Clove oil, renowned for its aromatic and flavorful presence in the culinary world, extends its benefits beyond the kitchen. This essential oil, derived from the dried flower buds of the clove plant, offers a multitude of advantages for your hair. Packed with natural compounds, clove oil can be a game-changer in your hair care regimen. When using clove oil for hair care, it is necessary to dilute it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or jojoba oil, to avoid skin irritation. Incorporating clove oil into your regular hair care routine can lead to stronger and healthier hair with a revitalized scalp. Incorporating clove oil into your hair care routine can be as simple as mixing a few drops with a carrier oil or adding it to your shampoo. However, due to its potency, it's essential to use clove oil in moderation and perform a patch test before applying it directly to your scalp. With its array of advantages, clove oil can help you achieve strong, lustrous, and healthy locks.

    ALSO READ: Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth

    Here are 5 advantages of using Clove Oil:

    1. Stimulates Hair Growth:

    Clove oil contains eugenol, a compound that improves blood circulation to the scalp. This increased blood flow nourishes hair follicles, promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

    2. Strengthens Hair:

    The rich content of vitamins and minerals in clove oil, including vitamin E, manganese, and omega-3 fatty acids, helps fortify hair strands from root to tip, preventing breakage and enhancing hair strength.

    3. Dandruff Control:

    Clove oil's potent antifungal and antimicrobial properties make it an effective remedy for dandruff and scalp infections. Its application can help soothe an itchy scalp and eliminate dandruff-causing microorganisms.

    4. Natural Hair Colour Enhancer:

    Clove oil can infuse a warm hue to your hair, especially if you have dark hair. Adding a few drops to your regular hair oil can accentuate your natural hair colour and add dimension.

    5. Improved Scalp Health:

    Massaging clove oil onto the scalp can help balance oil production, maintain scalp health, and prevent issues like dryness and excess oiliness.

    ALSO READ: Healthy glow to detoxification: 7 skin benefits of Beetroot juice

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek vma eai

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil vma eai

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast LMA

    Yoga mat to journals: 6 must-have essentials for every yoga enthusiast

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds LMA EAI

    Weight loss with cardamom: 6 ways elaichi can aid in shedding pounds

    Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps LMA

    Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps

    Recent Stories

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details ADC

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek vma eai

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Fenugreek

    Unveiling enigma: 7 mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose's demise AJR EAI

    Unveiling enigma: 7 mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose's demise

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of fatshaming him, callin him 'fat cow' ADC

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, calling him 'fat cow'

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil vma eai

    5 incredible Skin benefits of using Fenugreek Oil

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon