Summer can be tough on your skin, but Vitamin C is your best friend for keeping that glow. Fruits like oranges, lemons, kiwi, strawberries, papaya, amla, and guava can give you a natural shine, fight off that tan, and keep your skin super hydrated.

Skin Glow Remedies in Summer: The moment summer arrives, skin problems start cropping up. The harsh sun can make your skin look dull, dry, and lifeless. In such weather, just applying skincare products from the outside isn't enough; taking care of your skin from the inside is equally important. For this, Vitamin C is a crucial ingredient. It gives your skin a natural glow, reduces dark spots and blemishes, and keeps it healthy. That's why it's essential to include Vitamin C-rich fruits in your summer diet.

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Why is Vitamin C so important for your skin?

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from free radicals, which cause damage. This helps reduce tanning, pigmentation, and signs of ageing. Besides this, Vitamin C boosts collagen production, which keeps the skin looking tight and youthful. Regular intake of Vitamin C makes your skin brighter, softer, and more radiant. So, it's absolutely necessary for your body to get enough of this vitamin during the summer.

Oranges, Mosambi, and Lemons

Oranges, sweet limes (mosambi), and lemons are excellent sources of Vitamin C. These fruits help cool down the body and flush out toxins from the skin. Drinking a glass of lemon water in the morning or having fresh orange juice can be extremely beneficial for your skin. These fruits enhance your skin's glow and help reduce the tan caused by the sun. So, make sure to include citrus fruits in your daily diet.

Kiwi, Strawberries, and Papaya

Kiwi, strawberries, and papaya are also loaded with Vitamin C. Kiwi is packed with antioxidants that protect the skin from damage. Strawberries help in reducing blemishes, while papaya keeps the skin soft and hydrated. Eating these fruits regularly can improve your skin's quality and bring out a natural glow.

Amla and Guava

Amla (Indian gooseberry) and guava are two of our country's most easily available and beneficial fruits. Amla has an extremely high amount of Vitamin C, which nourishes the skin from within. Guava is also rich in Vitamin C and helps keep the skin feeling fresh. Consuming these fruits will keep your skin healthy and give your face a natural radiance.