Many plants are rapidly spreading across the globe, taking over ecosystems far from home. New research shows that species thriving in their native habitats are more likely to become invasive elsewhere, raising concerns for global biodiversity.

Plants spreading outside their natural habitats is one of the major environmental changes caused by humans globally. Over 16,000 types of vascular plants, those with special tissues to transport water and nutrients, have now settled permanently in countries far from where they originally grew. Studies show that most of this movement has taken place since the 1950s, especially in areas where human activity has a strong influence on the environment. These plants, referred to as naturalised alien plants or neophytes, can significantly impact the ecosystem they enter.

Some of them grow very quickly and become invasive species. They take over new areas and replace native plants. But how do these plants thrive? Do they find unused spaces in the new environment that native plants don’t occupy? Or are they simply very good at spreading on their own?

Research Findings

A group of international researchers, led by the University of Konstanz in Germany, examined this question. The findings were published in Nature Communications. They looked at nearly 4,000 native plant species from ten European countries and compared how much these plants have spread globally. Europe is known for sending many naturalised plants to other parts of the world. Their study provided clear findings.

Mark van Kleunen, a biologist from Konstanz who led the research, said, “Our results show that many of the European plant species that successfully naturalize in foreign ecosystems are species that have expanded rapidly in their European home regions as well. Plants that are declining in their natural range, on the other hand, rarely succeed in settling in foreign areas.”

The researchers found that successful plants often share certain characteristics. They are typically tall, can survive in various environments, are very competitive, and prefer nutrient-rich soil.

Why Is It Important

Rashmi Paudel, the lead author of the study, explained that the same biological features which help plants thrive in their native environments are probably also important for their success in new areas. Plants that do well in their original habitats may already have the traits needed to spread to different regions. Additionally, it is possible that plants which are already widespread are more likely to be gathered, moved, and introduced by people to other parts of the world.

By monitoring native plant populations closely, scientists can better assess the risk of them becoming invasive elsewhere. In short, the plants that dominate their local areas are more likely to become invaders in other areas. This knowledge is important for protecting native plants and wildlife from being replaced by aggressive newcomers.