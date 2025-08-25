Prepare easy and delicious sweet dishes at home for Lord Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi. Learn quick recipes for Besan Ladoo, Coconut Ladoo, and Modak—all ready in just 10 minutes.
During Ganesh Chaturthi, various offerings are made to Lord Ganesha, with Modak being his favorite. However, you can also offer Ganpati Bappa a variety of other delicious sweets. To make your preparations easier, here are some simple and quick sweet recipes perfect for Ganesh Mahotsav.
Coconut Ladoo Recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi
Ingredients:
- 2 cups (200 grams) desiccated coconut
- 1 cup (200 grams) sugar
- 1 cup (240 ml) milk
- 1 teaspoon ghee
Method:
- Use grated coconut available at the market.
- Heat ghee in a pan and add the desiccated coconut. Cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes until it starts turning light brown.
- Add milk and continue cooking for another 3-4 minutes.
- Add sugar; you’ll notice some water releasing from the mixture. Keep stirring until the mixture dries up.
- Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly.
- Once cool, shape the mixture into ladoos using dry coconut.
Besan Ladoo Ready in 10 Minutes
Ingredients:
- Roasted gram flour (besan)
- ½ cup ghee
- 250 grams sugar
Method:
- Grind roasted gram flour in a mixer and sieve it for a fine texture.
- Heat ghee in a pan and lightly roast the gram flour until fragrant.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add sugar. Mix well.
- Let it cool slightly, then shape the mixture into ladoos with your hands.
Modak Made with Milk and Milk Powder
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons ghee
- ½ liter milk
- 1.5 cups milk powder
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- ½ cup sugar
- Saffron-infused milk
- Pistachios and saffron for garnish
Method:
- Heat ghee in a pan and add milk. When the milk is hot, stir in the milk powder.
- Cook the mixture for about 10 minutes, stirring continuously until it thickens.
- Add cardamom powder, sugar, and saffron milk. Cook further until the mixture thickens to a dough-like consistency.
- Let the mixture cool. Add chopped pistachios and saffron.
- Fill the prepared mixture into modak molds and shape the modaks.