Ganesh Chaturthi marks the divine birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrated with devotion, it involves idol installation, special rituals, and prayers. Here's a simple guide to muhurat, puja vidhi, and its spiritual significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to tradition, this day marks the divine appearance of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity.

The festival spans 10 to 20 days, beginning with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, shops, offices, and public pandals. Devotees bring beautifully crafted idols of Bappa into their spaces with great devotion and enthusiasm.

However, the installation of the Ganesh idol must be done according to specific rituals and at an auspicious time to invite divine blessings. Below, we share the correct method of installation and the most favorable muhurat (timings), as recommended by Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, a renowned astrologer from Ujjain.

Auspicious Timings for Ganesh Idol Installation at Home

06:11 AM to 07:45 AM

07:45 AM to 09:19 AM

10:53 AM to 12:28 PM

11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Auspicious Timings for Ganesh Idol Installation at Shop/Office

12:28 PM to 02:27 PM

03:36 PM to 05:11 PM

Auspicious Timings for Ganesh Idol Installation at Public Pandals

03:36 PM to 05:11 PM

05:11 PM to 06:45 PM

How to Install the Ganesh Idol: Puja Method and Mantras

Ganesh Chaturthi is a deeply spiritual occasion, and properly installing the idol of Lord Ganesha is considered essential for invoking his blessings. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to install the idol at home, shop, or pandal on August 27, 2025:

Step-by-Step Idol Installation Process

Begin with Purification

On the morning of Ganesh Chaturthi, after taking a bath, sit facing east or north. Take a sankalp (vow) of worship with water, rice, and flowers in hand.

Purify the place of installation using Ganga jal (holy water) or cow urine by sprinkling it around the space.

Prepare the Platform

Place a wooden chowki (platform) suitable for the size of the idol. Cover it with a clean red cloth. Then, during the auspicious muhurat, install the Ganesh idol carefully on this platform.

Decorate and Begin Worship

Apply kumkum tilak on the idol’s forehead and decorate with flower garlands. Light a pure ghee diya (lamp) to begin the puja.

Offerings (Samagri)

Present the following items one by one:

Turmeric, roli (vermilion), attar (perfume) Betel leaves, cardamom, cloves Abir, gulal (colored powders), and especially Durva grass with turmeric

Chanting and Bhog

Silently chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” throughout the puja.

Offer modak, boondi laddoo, and seasonal fruits as bhog (offerings).

Conclude the ritual with aarti, and if possible, spend some time chanting Ganesh mantras.

Daily Worship for 10 Days

Continue worshipping Lord Ganesha every morning and evening for the next 10 days. Ensure the idol remains undisturbed and stays fixed in its place. This consistency is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and divine blessings into your home.

Why is Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated?

According to the Shiva Purana, Goddess Parvati once crafted a boy from clay and breathed life into him. She named him Ganesha and asked him to guard the entrance while she bathed.

Later, Lord Shiva arrived and attempted to enter, but Ganesha stopped him. A battle ensued, and Shiva, not knowing who he was, beheaded him in anger. On discovering the truth, Parvati was devastated.

To console her, Lord Vishnu brought the head of a baby elephant, which was then attached to Ganesha’s body, reviving him. He was blessed by all gods and declared the first deity to be worshipped before any auspicious task.

Since then, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion and grandeur every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month, marking the birth and divine significance of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been taken from scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.