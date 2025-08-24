Simple and beautiful rangoli designs for Ganesh Chaturthi pandal decoration. These easy-to-make patterns add a perfect, festive finishing touch to your decor, making celebrations more vibrant and welcoming.

Easy Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Design Ideas for Beginners: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 27th this year. For devotees of Bappa, this festival is no less than a grand occasion. Devotees build magnificent pandals both inside and outside their homes to welcome Bappa. The festival lasts for 10 days, during which people worship Bappa, adorn him, and offer various delicacies. Before Bappa's arrival, people decorate their homes and pandals using both artificial and real decorations. No matter how much you decorate the pandal with flowers and leaves, the decoration feels incomplete without a rangoli. So, today we'll share some simple and easy rangoli designs for Ganesh Chaturthi. You can easily create these rangoli designs in front of the pandal and the main entrance of your home.

Latest Rangoli Patterns for Ganesh Pandal Decoration

Ganpati Rangoli with Mantra

This Ganpati rangoli design with a mantra is very easy to make. Write Ganesha's mantra beautifully with rangoli colors and create an idol or image of Ganesha alongside. You can create a simple rangoli design like the image above.

Ganpati Rangoli within Hibiscus Flower

This image of Ganpati Bappa within a hibiscus flower might look difficult, but it's quite easy to create. This rangoli design is simple to make. There are two designs here; you can choose whichever you like.

Ganpati Rangoli with Modak and Bappa Written

This Ganpati rangoli with Modak and "Bappa" written on it is the simplest and easiest. If you don't want to create a complex design, you can easily make this beautiful design.

Ganpati Rangoli with Peacock and Flowers

The Ganpati rangoli design with peacock and flowers is a bit creative but very beautiful. One design features a peacock and Ganesha, while the other has flowers and Ganesha, both of which look quite stunning.