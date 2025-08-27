Prasadam, or sacred food offered during the puja, holds special significance as it symbolizes purity, gratitude, and love. As we prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, here are five easy prasadam recipes that you can make at home.

In Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, preparation of prasadam or offering special dishes to Lord Ganesha is part of the puja procedures. Among the many delicacies of traditional recipes, there are some that bear great cultural and spiritual importance. Here are five easy prasadam recipes for you to prepare at home to sweeten your Ganesh Puja with devotion.

5 Easy Prasadam Recipes to Offer During Ganesh Puja:

1. Modak

If there's anything that's known to be Lord Ganesha's favorite, it's modak, which makes it a must-have during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ingredients: Rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom, and ghee.

Method: Make a sweet filling by stirring coconut and jaggery with cardamom over flame. Steam rice flour dough and stuff it with the filling; shape into dumplings. Steam again until soft.

Tip: Have both steam modaks (ukadiche modak) as well as fried if you want variety.

2. Rava Ladoo

This is a rapid and easy sweet that is ideal for a house that is busy.

Ingredients: Rava (semolina), sugar, ghee, cashews, and cardamom.

Method: Roast rava in ghee to golden, add in powdered sugar and cardamom, mix fry it with cashews. Make ladoos while warm.

3. Sundal

This is a famous south Indian prasadam full of protein and health benefits which is offered on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ingredients: Chana or green gram, grated coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chilies.

Method: Soak and boil the pulses, then sauté them with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.

This savory offering is what balances the sweet-heavy prasadam plate.

4. Panchamrit

Five constituents sacred in themselves, which together form an offering.

Ingredients: Milk, curds, ghee, honey, and sugar.

Method: Mix all the ingredients together in about equal proportions. Then serve in small bowls after offering to Lord Ganesha.

It is a figurative spirit that embodies purity and is considered an auspicious beverage to devotees.

5. Coconut Rice

A very simple yet flavorful dish that is offered in most Southern Indian households.

Ingredients: Cooked rice, grated coconut, green chilies, curry leaves, and cashew nuts.

Method: Saaute the coconut with spices temper with mustard seeds and curryleaves, mixed with rice. Garnish with roasted cashew nuts.

Preparation of prasadam during Ganesh Chaturthi is not all about food but also devotion, purity, and love. These five easy recipes - modak, rava ladoo, sundal, panchamrit and coconut rice, reflect sweetness, health, and tradition in making your puja more meaningful.