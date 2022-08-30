Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to dress in the traditional Maharashtrian way

As the 10-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, August 31, if you are one of those who want to dress up per the Maharashtrian traditions, then this article is for you! Continue reading to know how to dress for the most important festivals of the Maharashtrians.

Although the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated almost all over the country, it is the most important festival in the state of Maharashtra. Ganeshotsav is associated with Maharashtrian culture. Women dress up in their traditional attire to welcome Ganpati Bappa in their homes. If you are the one who wants a traditional Maharashtrian loo, then here are some tips that will help you dress like a ‘Marathi Mulgi’.

Drape the traditional Nauvari saree: From Paithanis to Chanderis, Maheshwaris and Puneris, there are multiple types of sarees that Maharashtrian wear. But one of the most special and traditional saree is the ‘Nauvari Saree’ which can be found in any fabric. It is basically a nine-yard saree and has a certain way of draping. Even today on special occasions women drape a Nauvari saree. Not just that, in rural Maharashtra, women prefer to wear these on a daily basis for the comfort that it provides.

How to drape a Nauvari saree? Wrap the saree around the waist and tie a knot in the front. Now hold the saree by the short end and take it out from the middle of the legs and put it in the middle of the waist the back. At the same time, hold the long end of the saree and make 5 to 6 plates. Now put these plates forward in the centre of the waist. Keep in mind that the plates should be left facing. Now make a pallu of four to five plates, which is brought forward from the back of the waist and set with a pin.

Wear the traditional nath: One of the most prominent Maharashtrian accessories is the nath (nose ring) that the women wear. Apart from the nath, wear your favourite necklace and earrings. Most women prefer wearing pearls. Not to forget, wear green bangles; these are auspicious to the Maharashtrian culture.

Complete your look with gajra: The Maharashtrian look is incomplete without a gajra donning your hair! Along with this, women either wear a big circle red bindi or the half-moon shaped one. Both are particular to the tradition.