Image Credit : Asianet News

“Maha Ashtami is not just a festival; it is a reminder that the fiercest battles are won with faith and resilience.”

“In Maa Durga’s strength lies the truth that every ending is the seed of a brighter beginning.”

“Durga Ashtami teaches us that darkness never prevails where devotion lights the soul.”

“To celebrate Maha Ashtami is to honor the divine power that protects, nurtures, and empowers.”

“The roar of Maa Durga is not to frighten, but to awaken the courage already within us.”