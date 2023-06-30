Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb

    Unveiling the remarkable benefits of lavender! From relaxation to skincare, discover the soothing properties of this aromatic herb for better sleep, mood enhancement, and more. Embrace lavender's versatility and enjoy its therapeutic effects on your well-being

    From Skin care to Mood booster: Lavender being the magic aromatic herb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    Lavender, with its enchanting fragrance and vibrant purple blooms, is not only a beautiful ornamental plant but also a treasure trove of therapeutic benefits. Known for its soothing aroma and versatile properties, lavender has been cherished for centuries. From skincare to stress relief, lavender offers a wide range of benefits that promote overall well-being. In this article, we will explore the seven remarkable benefits of lavender, revealing why this aromatic herb deserves a special place in our lives.

    Calming and Relaxation
    Lavender is renowned for its calming properties, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety. Its scent has a soothing effect on the nervous system, helping to alleviate stress and improve sleep quality. Whether in the form of essential oil, dried flowers, or bath products, incorporating lavender into your daily routine can create a serene and tranquil atmosphere.

    ALSO READ: From anti-oxidant capabilities to digestive health: 7 reasons to embrace turmeric in daily life

    Skin Care Marvel 
    Lavender possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a valuable ingredient in skincare. It can help soothe and heal various skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, and sunburn. Lavender oil or infused products can be applied topically to reduce redness, and irritation, and promote a healthy complexion.

    Natural Sleep Aid

    Due to its calming effects, lavender is widely used as a natural sleep aid. Inhaling the scent of lavender before bedtime or using lavender-infused pillows and sprays can help promote relaxation and induce restful sleep. It can be especially beneficial for those struggling with insomnia or difficulty falling asleep.

    Mood Booster 
    The aroma of lavender has been shown to enhance mood and uplift spirits. It can help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, providing a gentle emotional boost. Incorporating lavender into your environment through essential oils, candles, or room sprays can create a pleasant and uplifting ambiance.

    ALSO READ: Saffron: The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits

    Headache Relief 
    Lavender's analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties make it effective in relieving headaches and migraines. Applying diluted lavender oil to the temples or inhaling its aroma can help ease tension and reduce the intensity of headaches. Its calming scent also aids in relaxation, which is beneficial for headache sufferers.

    Digestive Support 
    Lavender can support healthy digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and promoting smooth muscle function. It can help relieve symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and stomach cramps. Drinking lavender-infused tea or incorporating culinary lavender into your meals can aid in digestion and soothe gastrointestinal discomfort.

    Natural Insect Repellent 
    Lavender's scent acts as a natural insect repellent, keeping pesky bugs at bay. It is particularly effective against mosquitoes, flies, and moths. Using lavender essential oil or planting lavender in your garden can help create a bug-free environment without the need for harsh chemicals.

    Lavender is more than just a fragrant flower. Its therapeutic benefits extend to various aspects of our well-being, from relaxation and skincare to sleep and mood enhancement. Embrace the wonders of lavender by incorporating it into your daily routine, and experience the remarkable benefits of this versatile herb.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades ATG EAI

    From lush green peaks of Lonavala to misty Matheran: 7 hill stations near Mumbai for those weekend escapades

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Here's how EAI anr

    Do you know the benefits of rice water? Check HERE

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers ATG EAI

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers

    Egg to Cheesy Maggi-7 ways to cook yummy instant noodles RBA EAL

    Egg to Cheesy Maggi-7 ways to cook yummy instant noodles

    Recent Stories

    football Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure osf

    Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India vma

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon