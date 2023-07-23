From Immunity to Digestion: 5 remarkable health benefits of Chai in monsoon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During the rainy season, sipping on a warm cup of ginger tea can be incredibly comforting and beneficial for your health. Ginger tea, infused with the goodness of ginger root, offers a range of incredible benefits that are particularly advantageous during this season. Here are five remarkable advantages of drinking ginger tea in the rainy season. Embrace the Rainy Season with Ginger Tea: 5 Incredible Health Benefits Unveiled! As the monsoon clouds gather, there's no better way to warm up and nourish your body than with a soothing cup of ginger tea. The invigorating aroma and delightful taste of ginger tea go hand in hand with its numerous health benefits, making it an ideal companion during the rainy season. Packed with natural goodness and therapeutic properties, ginger tea can work wonders for your overall well-being.

    Here are five remarkable advantages of sipping Chai during the rainy season:

    1. Immune Booster:

    Ginger is packed with immune-boosting properties that can help strengthen your body's defences against seasonal illnesses like colds and flu, which are more common during the rainy season.

    2. Digestive Aid:

    Chai aids in digestion and can provide relief from digestive discomforts like bloating and indigestion, which can be triggered by eating heavy and oily foods during the monsoons.

    3. Anti-Inflammatory:

    Chai's anti-inflammatory properties can soothe sore throats, alleviate muscle aches, and reduce joint pain, which may be aggravated by damp and cold weather.

    4. Warming Effect:

    Drinking ginger tea can provide a comforting and warming sensation, making it an ideal beverage to combat the chill and dampness of the rainy season.

    5. Respiratory Support:

    The expectorant properties of ginger can help ease congestion and promote clearer breathing, providing relief from respiratory issues often associated with the rainy season.

