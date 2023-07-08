From Amar Chitra Katha to Chacha Chaudhary: Here are 10 Indian comics for children to enjoy

Here are ten popular Indian comics that children can enjoy while on their summer vacation for a short holiday. These comics will broaden their horizons and help them in bettering their creative mind.

Comics and graphic novels have successfully developed as a different creative form that communicates perspectives while considering the relevant cultural context since they are caught between literature and art.

Amar Chitra Katha: This series of comics retells Indian mythology, folklore, and historical tales in an engaging and educational manner. Tinkle: Tinkle features a variety of characters and stories, ranging from mythological adventures to modern-day tales, with a focus on humor and values. Chacha Chaudhary: Chacha Chaudhary, created by Pran Kumar Sharma, revolves around the witty and intelligent old man, Chacha Chaudhary, and his adventures with his sidekick, Sabu. Suppandi: Suppandi, a character from Tinkle, is known for his comical misadventures and silly yet lovable personality. Akbar-Birbal: This comic series portrays the witty exchanges and clever problem-solving between Emperor Akbar and his loyal advisor, Birbal. Shikari Shambu: Shikari Shambu, also from the Tinkle series, follows the adventures of an inept hunter who ends up saving the day through a series of hilarious events. Tenali Raman: Based on the legendary court jester and poet, Tenali Raman comics feature his quick wit and clever solutions to various problems. Kalia the Crow: Kalia the Crow is a popular comic character known for his mischief and humorous encounters with other animals in the jungle. Chhota Bheem: Chhota Bheem is a beloved character known for his strength and bravery. The comics depict his adventures in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur. Pinki: Pinki is a mischievous young girl who gets into humorous situations in her everyday life, creating laughter and imparting moral lessons.

These comics provide a mix of entertainment, humor, and cultural learning, making them suitable for children of various age groups.

