Three devotees died and over 50 were injured in a stampede near Gundicha Temple during Puri’s Rath Yatra. Odisha CM Majhi apologised and ordered an investigation into the crowd control failure and security lapses.

Early Sunday morning, a tragic stampede took place near the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha. The stampede happened around 4-4:30 am, during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra when a huge crowd of devotees had gathered for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

What happened during the Rath Yatra?

Devotees were pulling the holy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Gundicha Temple. The chaos began at a place called Saradhabali, just in front of the temple, where Lord Jagannath’s chariot had arrived. In the crowd, people surged forward suddenly, leading to panic and a stampede.

How many people were affected?

Three people reportedly died in the stampede. They were:

Prativa Das, 52 years old

Premakanta Mohanty, 78 years old

Basanti Sahu, 42 years old

All three were residents of Khurda district. Their bodies were sent for postmortem.

More than 50 others were injured. Six of them were seriously hurt and were taken to Puri District Hospital for emergency treatment. Most of the injured were treated quickly and are now stable.

What did the Odisha government say?

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He apologised to devotees on social media platform X and asked for forgiveness.

He said the stampede was due to the large number of people trying to get a close view of Lord Jagannath at Saradhabali. The CM said that his government takes full responsibility and promised strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

CM Majhi wrote, “This negligence is unforgivable.” He also confirmed that an investigation would be carried out to find out what went wrong in terms of crowd control and security.

What actions have been taken?

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania was rushed to Puri to inspect the situation. Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that additional police were sent and he himself was going to Puri. The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed investigation into how and why the crowd became uncontrollable.

Authorities are looking into whether proper safety measures were followed and if there were any lapses.

Opposition slams BJP-led state government

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is now Leader of the Opposition, criticised the BJP-led state government. He called the stampede a 'glaring failure' of the government's ability to manage such a huge religious event safely.

In his statement, Patnaik said the government had failed to ensure a peaceful Rath Yatra and demanded answers from the administration.

He posted on X, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees… and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.” He added that the situation was worsened by poor planning just a day before.

About Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra is a major annual festival in Odisha. During this event, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are taken in large wooden chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is about 3 km away. The deities stay there for a week before returning.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country come to Puri to pull the chariots and take darshan. Managing such a large crowd is always a big challenge for the local administration and police.

Probe in Jagannath Rath Yatra stampede

An investigation has been launched in the stampede. The investigation report will decide if any officer or department was at fault. The government has promised strict action against those responsible for any lapse. Crowd control measures may be reviewed and changed for future events to avoid similar tragedies.