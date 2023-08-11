Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic

    Savor the essence of vegetarian gastronomy with 6 exquisite recipes crafted without onion and garlic. From savory curries to comforting soups, discover a diverse array of flavors that cater to a range of preferences. Experience the joy of cooking and indulgence in every bite, as you explore new dimensions of vegetarian delights.

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic anr eai
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Embrace the world of vibrant vegetarian cuisine with these six mouthwatering recipes designed to tantalize your taste buds, all while being completely onion and garlic-free. From aromatic curries to comforting soups, these dishes showcase the incredible diversity of flavors that can be achieved without these common ingredients. Whether you're adhering to dietary preferences, and restrictions, or simply seeking a fresh culinary experience, these recipes offer a delightful symphony of tastes and textures that will leave you craving more. Get ready to embark on a journey of scrumptious creations that redefine the essence of vegetarian cooking.

    1. Rice and Moong Dal Khichdi:

    Ingredients: Basmati rice, split moong dal (yellow lentils), carrot, peas, ginger paste, turmeric, cumin powder, ghee, lemon juice, fresh cilantro, salt.

    Instructions: Cook rice and moong dal with carrot, peas, ginger paste, turmeric, and cumin powder. Finish with ghee, lemon juice, and chopped cilantro.

     

    2. Spinach and Potato Curry:

    Ingredients: Potatoes (diced), spinach, tomato, ginger paste, green chilies, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cream (optional), salt.

    Instructions: Sauté diced potatoes, then add ginger paste and spices. Mix in tomato, then spinach. Add water and cook until potatoes are tender. Finish with cream if desired.

     

    3. Cauliflower and Peas Stir-Fry:

    Ingredients: Cauliflower florets, peas, tomato, ginger paste, green chilies, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, lemon juice, fresh cilantro, salt.

    Instructions: In a pan, sauté cauliflower and peas. Add ginger paste, green chilies, and spices. Mix in tomato and cook until soft. Finish with lemon juice and chopped cilantro.

     

    4. Masoor Dal (Red Lentil) Soup:

    Ingredients: Red lentils, carrot, celery, tomato, ginger paste, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, vegetable broth, lemon juice, fresh herbs, salt.

    Instructions: Cook red lentils with carrot, celery, tomato, ginger paste, and spices in vegetable broth. Blend until smooth. Reheat, season with lemon juice, and garnish with fresh herbs.

     

    5. Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cottage Cheese Curry):

    Ingredients: Paneer (cottage cheese), spinach, tomato, ginger paste, green chilies, garam masala, cumin powder, turmeric, cream, salt.

    Instructions: Blanche spinach, then blend with tomato and green chilies. In a pan, heat oil, add ginger paste, and sauté. Add spices, then the spinach-tomato mixture. Stir in paneer and cream. Cook until flavors meld.

     

    6. Potato and Peas Curry:

    Ingredients: Potatoes (diced), peas, tomato, ginger paste, green chilies, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cream (optional), salt.

    Instructions: In a pan, sauté diced potatoes. Add ginger paste, green chilies, and spices. Mix in tomato, then peas. Add water and cook until potatoes are tender. Optionally, add cream for richness.

     

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: How Bhikhaji Cama unfurled Indian flag in Germany LMA

    Independence Day 2023: How Bhikhaji Cama unfurled Indian flag in Germany

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet MSW EAI

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet

    Numerology Prediction for August 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 11 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 11, 2023: Difficult day for Capricorn, be careful Virgo & more

    7 types of home made masks for face ADC EIA

    7 types of home made masks for face

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: 1800 special guests to attend celebrations at Red Fort

    Independence Day 2023: 1800 special guests to attend celebrations at Red Fort

    Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court AJR

    BREAKING: Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court

    Become a Mixologist: 6 unique Cocktail Recipes for an exciting weekend MSW EAI

    Become a Mixologist: 6 unique Cocktail Recipes for an exciting weekend

    Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 variations of Coffee ATG

    Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 variations of Coffee

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal Yadav BOLD song Ghadi Me Bajal Bate goes viral on YouTube RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate;’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon