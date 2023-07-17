Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five Foods to Avoid if you are diabetic

    The sugar we use in our tea and coffee is not the only problem a diabetic person has to avoid. Any food if not in moderation, is not good for our body. Here are some foods, whose absence would do good to manage diabetes---by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Diabetes is caused by the ill-functioning of the pancreas. When it does not make an adequate amount of insulin, the bloodstream does not absorb the sugar. Therefore, the sugar gets accumulated. Apart from this reason, genetics is also a factor that causes diabetes. But we can do nothing about it. What we can do is regulate and monitor our food intake. 

    1.    The Burgers and the Pizzas
    These food do nothing but harm our bodies. Is it because they contain meat? No. The problem with these foods is that the meat in them is processed. Many chemicals can be in these meats due to processing. So, it is always better to avoid these foods. You can choose healthier alternatives such as chicken which are much cleaner and not processed. 

    2.    Full-fat milk, cheese, butter
    Milk is considered a great source of protein but the sad reality is that they are rich in calories. It affects glucose levels tremendously. While on the bright side, curd and yogurt act as great nutrition sources for diabetic people. A much better alternative would be probiotics which are rich in Lactobacillus.

    3.    Packages are Bad Omen
    Biscuits, chips, and cookies, which come in a packet, usually do bad to our health. They have trans-fat which are great boosters of blood sugar. They also come under the high-processed food category. It has high sugar content but it won’t be easily recognisable due to which people eat more of this mindlessly.

    4.    Rice and Breads: The White Devils
    Popularly known as white carbohydrates, foods like bread are made of refined carbohydrates. Now the problem is that they are the worst for diabetic people. It doesn’t mean they can never consume that. You can easily find healthier alternatives like whole-grain bread which will not do bad to you. 

    5.    The Deep Fry
    Deep oil frying makes it rich in saturated fats. Diabetes will not be the only thing that would follow. Heart disease risk will also spike due to the consumption of fried items. French fries and fried chicken come first on the list. The blood pressure levels have also been noticed to increase due to its high amount of salt. 

    The fast-food culture has made it hard to abstain from the consumption of these foods though. The ready availability of these foods is a perk as well as doom, together.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
