Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How vegan diets can be a game changer your fitness journey

    Vegan diets are now gaining popularity for implementing remarkable fitness changes. What are some of the vegan foods which you can include in your diet to improve your health? ---by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    How vegan diets can be a game changer your fitness journey LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    Veganism is the practice of abstaining from the usage of animals and their products. This includes a wide range of lifestyle changes which encompasses the clothes you wear and the products you use. But here, we are going to talk about the food habits that can help you achieve your fitness goals in a better way.


    1.    Nutrition 
    Muscular development is the key focus of people who maintain fitness. For this, nutrition plays an important role since it influences muscular adaptation to exercises to a large extent. Whole grains, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, and fruits will be the primary form of nutrition in a vegan-based diet.
    2.    Will I Lose Weight?
    As much as you want to hear it, it is not proven that plant-based diets reduce weight because calories are calories whether it be animals or plants. So, what is the deal here? The answer is fibre. Plants have more fibre to offer and therefore, increase our gut health.  You will have better nutrient absorption which makes your bodily performance better.

    ALSO READ: Unraveling the Cranberry-UTI connection: Separating fact from fiction

    3.    Bye Bye Diseases
    Research has proved that veganism helps to keep diseases at bay. To name diabetes, heart disease and cancer risks are included in this list. Your blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity can be altered with a vegan diet. Meat-based diets increase the risk of heart disease since low-density lipoprotein amounts will be higher. 

    ALSO READ: Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year

    4.    Protein and Vegans
    This is the most difficult part of the vegan diet because the protein intake you need to have is less likely to be met by a “poor” vegan diet. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are considered to be the best source of protein and sometimes the “only” ones. That is not true. From a vegan diet containing, lentils, pulses, soy-based foods and vegan meat, you can meet your protein requirement. You just have to be more mindful about the food you eat.

    5.    A Friend of a Pocket or Not
    However, all these excellent points to support the adaptation of a vegan diet can be countered by one big question. Is it budget-friendly? A sudden answer would be no. Vegan foods are comparatively higher in price. But there are a lot of websites and sources from which you can manage to create a pocket-friendly vegan diet. All the help you need is always out there, you have to reach out.

     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Unraveling the Cranberry-UTI connection: Separating fact from fiction ATG EAI

    Unraveling the Cranberry-UTI connection: Separating fact from fiction

    7 energizing Activities to start your day on a positive note MSW EAI

    7 energizing Activities to start your day on a positive note

    Unlocking the Power of Self-Care: 7 essential practices for a balanced life MSW EAI

    Unlocking the Power of Self-Care: 7 essential practices for a balanced life

    Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year lma

    Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel good books MSW EAI

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    Recent Stories

    Koki to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India vma

    Koki to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'? ADC

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'?

    football Kylian Mbappe makes a comeback in PSG Training, informs Luis Enrique about his intention to stay osf

    Kylian Mbappe makes a comeback in PSG Training, informs Luis Enrique about his intention to stay

    BJP confirms: 38 allies to attend Tuesday's NDA meeting

    BJP confirms: 38 parties to attend Tuesday's mega NDA meeting

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Lok Sabha election 2023: JDS may put BJP in catch-22 situation

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon