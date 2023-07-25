Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health

From the baby food sticking onto your hair to the piled-up paperwork in the office, it is a Sisyphean task to find a perfect routine for working mothers, to care for their fitness. A perfectly curated plan is all you need. by Leona Merlin Antony

Working Mothers and their fitness routine is seen as a joke because it takes a lot of effort to be consistent in it. But smart work and focus can help you stick to accomplishing your fitness goals.

Here are some hacks that will help:

1. Mindset

It is not uncommon to feel selfish when you devote time to yourself. The first thing you must do is kill that feeling. Taking time for yourself is mandatory for your physical as well as mental fitness.

2. Scheduling your Workout

Write down your current schedule and note the time gaps you have in that. Arrange and organise timings in a way you will be able to get 1 hour to yourself. You can also include your toddlers in the workout so that they will also sink in with the routine.

3. Two Working Moms

It is always better to work out a plan where you can include your friends also in it. When you have a collective goal, you are more likely to stick to it. Your partner can be a part of it because well, of course, teamwork makes the dream work.

4. Lifestyle Changes

This might seem absurd but including small changes in your lifestyle gives a big impact on your fitness. It can be small things like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking to your office after lunch instead of taking your vehicle.

5. Be Gentle on Yourself

It is very necessary to be gentle with yourself when you go through your fitness journey. It can sometimes become overwhelming and too much, so always keep it a habit to move with grace. Never harness an attitude where you will mentally punish yourself for not achieving goals.

6. Consistency is Key, as Always

Always start small and show consistency in what you do. Prioritizing yourself should come alongside your career and family. No matter what little effort you put in, make sure that you show up to it every single day.

