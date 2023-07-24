Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 nutritional benefits of consuming coocnut milk

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

    Coconut milk is a creamy liquid extracted from the flesh of mature coconuts. It has gained popularity in various cuisines around the world and is also known for its potential health benefits. Some of the health benefits of coconut milk include the following seven points.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Coconut milk is a creamy liquid extracted from the flesh of mature coconuts. It has gained popularity in various cuisines around the world and is also known for its potential health benefits. Some of the health benefits of coconut milk include the following seven points.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Nutrient-rich: Coconut milk contains essential nutrients like vitamins C, E, and B-complex vitamins, as well as minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Healthy fats: It is a rich source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), particularly lauric acid. MCTs are easily absorbed by the body and can be used as a quick source of energy.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Heart health: The healthy fats in coconut milk may help improve cholesterol levels by increasing the levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL or "good" cholesterol) and lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad" cholesterol) levels.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Digestive health: Coconut milk may aid in digestion due to its medium-chain fatty acids, which can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream and used as an energy source.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Immune support: Lauric acid, present in coconut milk, has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that may help boost the immune system and protect against infections.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Bone health: Coconut milk contains essential minerals like calcium, which are crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Skin and hair care: Applying coconut milk topically or consuming it can help improve skin hydration and may promote healthier hair.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods MIS

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health LMA

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease LMA

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain RBA EAI

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain

    Recent Stories

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka vma

    Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon