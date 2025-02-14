Fight Cancer: Here's why young adults are more prone to cancers

Cancer is a dangerous disease and it has many unnoticed symptoms. Let's have a look at the reasons why young adults are prone to caner more than older people and also the steps we can take to protect ourselves from cancer to an extent.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Health concerns can be associated with many factors like food, water, lifestyle, and many more. And the effects of broken habits and poor maintenance of lifestyle can be demanding. They can be from small issues to big health hazards. One such concern is the cancer.

Why Young Adults Are More Prone to Cancers

Cancer is often associated with older adults, but the reality is that the young adults are at bigger risk of cancer. Although the overall incidence of cancer increases with age, there are a few types of cancer that are more observed in young adults. Let's have a look at the reasons behind this study. 

Factors Contributing to Cancer in Young Adults:

Genetics:

Some of the types of cancers are hereditary, like they are caused by gene mutations passed down from parents and even forefathers to their children. These mutations can increase the risk of developing certain cancers at a younger age based on the mutation period of the genetics.

Lifestyle:

Unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and unbalanced diets can increase the risk of cancer at any age based on the type of habits they have, including young adulthood.

Environmental Exposure:

Exposure to environmental toxins from any age, such as radiation, pollution, and certain chemicals, can also increase the risk of cancer at any age.

Early-Onset Cancers:

Some cancers are most likely to develop in young adults due to factors that are not yet fully understood by the researchers. These are called early-onset cancers and may be linked to genetic or developmental factors in your body.

Common Cancers in Young Adults:

Several types of cancer are more common in young adults than in older adults. These include:

Leukemia: It is the cancer of the blood cells. It is often diagnosed in children and young adults mostly.

Lymphoma: It is the cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

Brain Cancer: It is the cancer that develops in the brain. These are more common in young adults than older adults.

Sarcoma: It is the cancer that develops in the bones or soft tissues in the body. This is more common in young adults than in older adults.

Melanoma: It is a skin cancer, and it is more common in young adults than in older adults. It is found especially in those who use tanning beds.

Thyroid Cancer: It is a cancer of the thyroid gland. This is more common in young adults than in older adults.

Early Detection and Prevention: 

Early detection is vital for improving cancer outcomes in young adults whenever you see any symptoms. It's important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of common cancers in any age group and seek medical attention.

Here are some prevention tips:

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet.

Be physically active and work out often.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Don't smoke / Quit smoking.

Protect your skin from the sun.

Get vaccinated against HPV.

By understanding the factors that contribute to cancer in young adults and taking steps towards prevention and early detection, we can work towards reducing the burden of this disease in this age group.

