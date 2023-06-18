Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father's Day 2023 History, significance, theme and importance

    This year, Father's Day is celebrated on June 18, 2023. This day is dedicated to all the fathers around the world. Father's Day is celebrated to express one's respect and love for fathers and to cherish the father figures in one's life.

    Father's Day is dedicated to honours both father and the father figures who help mould children's minds and give ambitions wings. Fathers are our first love, our last hero, and the ones who give us strength in silence. Since a father's love has no price, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday in June throughout the world.

    Father's Day 2023: History:

    Born in 1882, Sonora Louise Smart Dodd was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. Her mother died when she was 16. Her father raised her and her five brothers. One day while listening to a sermon in church about Mother's Day, it struck Sonora that no one celebrates Father's Day.

    Sonora decided to celebrate Father's Day on June 5, on her father's birthday. The date piqued a lot of curiosity among Americans. The excitement quickly swept across the entire state of Washington and then quickly extended across the country.

    Father's Day 2023: What is the significance and celebration:

    An unassuming act of kindness from your end might make your father feel unimaginably loved as we embrace this great event on June 18 this year. The focus of Father's Day is expressing gratitude for the Father's love and sacrifice. It is to honour a father's role to a child's upbringing, which is often overlooked.

