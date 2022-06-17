Father's Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long

We spoke to K.S. IFFAT FATHIMA, Clinical Nutritionist & Dietician (M.sc in Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics), Altius Hospital, Bengaluru, who gave us a special diet for all daddies who crossed the age of 40.

We all know as we age, our body changes, and so do our physical and nutritional requirements. So we cannot have the same food on our plates in 40’s, as we ate in our early 20s. As we age, diet is taken for overall health. So basically, in this mid-age, the food we take is directly related to the individual's physical & mental health.

Especially as men age, they typically become less active, lose muscle, and gain more fat, leading to a slow metabolism. So getting the right nutrients is essential for the overall health of bone, heart, eye, immune system etc.

Also Read: Father's Day 2022: 5 gadgets you can gift your tech-savvy dad

A diet should primarily focus on incorporating healthy fats, adequate fibre, good protein, and plenty of antioxidants from fruits and vegetables, along with ideal hydration.

Load with fibre: Increase your fibre intake as it reduces cholesterol, manages blood glucose levels, maintains healthy BMI & reduces chances of colon cancer, and maintains healthy bowel function.

Recommended intake per day: 30g.

Sources: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes etc.

Also Read: Unhappy in your relationship? 7 things you should never tolerate in love

Boost up calcium & vitamin D: Most of us are aware vitamin D & calcium is required for bone health; as we age, bone density starts to decrease, a diet rich in calcium & Vitamin D is recommended. The recommended intake of calcium per day: 1200mg.

Sources: sesame seeds, spinach, milk & its products etc. Sunlight, mushrooms, and egg yolk is the best choices for Vit D.

Most men in this age are insomniacs, a diet rich in magnesium is recommended for muscle relaxation and for promoting good sleep. Sources: brown rice, spinach, nuts etc. Reduce salt intake and switch to herbs and spices to reduce sodium intake to reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Avoid deep-fried fatty foods and switch to healthy fats such as olive oil, almond, walnuts, canola oil, avocados etc.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 poses to boost immunity, relieve stress

Excessive alcohol, caffeine consumption or smoking during stress should be avoided to prevent heartburn, and acidity, which are common in 40s.

Periodic health checkups can prevent lifestyle diseases. Along with the right nutrition, physical activity is advised to boost metabolism, build and strengthen muscles, maintain bone health and increase energy levels. Eating healthy can keep your body & mind healthy & extend the quality of your life.