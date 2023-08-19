Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Face Care: 5 daily benefits of Okra Water

    Okra water, derived from the vegetable okra (also known as ladyfinger or bhindi), may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of skincare, but it offers several surprising benefits for your face.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    Okra water, derived from the vegetable okra (also known as ladyfinger or bhindi), may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of skincare, but it offers several surprising benefits for your face. Okra water can help boost your immune system, fight inflammation, and improve your heart health. Okra water contains a high amount of soluble fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C, which makes it a nourishing drink for your body. Okra water helps in liver detox. The slimy substance of the okra binds with the cholesterol and bile acids, helping the liver flush out toxins from the body. It also helps in decreasing cholesterol levels and is included in many weight loss programs. To use okra water for your face, boil okra pods, strain the liquid, and let it cool. Apply it to your face using a cotton ball or as an ingredient in DIY face masks. Always do a patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin, to ensure it doesn't cause any adverse reactions. Okra water can be a unique and natural addition to your skincare routine, providing various benefits for a healthy complexion.

    Here are 5 daily face care benefits of Okra Water:

    1. Natural Moisturizer:

    Okra water is rich in mucilage, a natural substance that acts as a moisturizer for your skin. Applying it can help keep your skin hydrated, making it look and feel smoother.

    2. Skin Cleanser:

    The mild cleansing properties of okra water make it effective in removing dirt, excess oil, and impurities from your skin. It can leave your face feeling clean and refreshed.

    3. Reduces Blemishes:

    Okra water contains vitamins A and C, which are known for their ability to reduce the appearance of blemishes and dark spots. Regular application can help even out your skin tone.

    4. Anti-Ageing Benefits:

    The antioxidants in okra water can help combat free radicals that contribute to premature ageing. It may assist in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    5. Soothes Irritation:

    Okra water's soothing properties can calm irritated or inflamed skin. It can be particularly beneficial for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
