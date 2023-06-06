Fabric to Size: Important factors to consider while buying clothes for your child

It is a time-consuming process to buy clothes for children, but by considering the following elements and using your judgement, it is possible to provide your child with a low-maintenance trendy wardrobe that encourages them to dress up.

Children are little but dressing them is no small task. The ideal choice is cute yet chic and fashionable yet comfortable. During the pandemic, the face of shopping changed drastically. Internet platforms took centre stage. Additionally, with metaverse, clothes are tried online for customers to check their appearance in the clothes of their choosing and make an informed choice. Also, some still prefer the traditional way of shopping. Ankita Dwivedi, Founder LQ Milano, gave us some tips to shop for kids.

Size: Children grow quickly so to avoid frequenting the shopping mall, buy one size larger clothes. Size charts provided by online shopping platforms have made getting a good overview of the child’s dimensions easier without too much effort. If you are buying online, knowing the dimensions of your child enables you to choose the correct size on the measurement scale.

Appeal: Find your kid’s favourite cartoons on a piece of cloth. Using metaverse, the right colour or pattern is not elusive. Many sites provide an interface enabling users to try clothes on their children in real time and make the correct choice. Choose vibrant pieces that attract your kids. Primary colours are always a good choice. The filter option on many internet shopping sites eliminates irrelevant choices, giving buyers the luxury to choose from options according to their taste.

Fabric: Check the fabric on the piece's label and then make an informed decision for your child. If your child has skin allergies, it is best to consult a dermatologist before buying clothes. Irrespective of the small size, elastic clothes are more comfortable. Check the specifications if buying online, as all the essential details are clearly enumerated. Also, read some reviews as they provide a realistic account from real customers.

Washability: Children change their clothes often given their active lifestyle. Hence, do not buy clothes with a complicated washing and drying procedure. Look for apparel made of materials that are easy to wash and can dry quickly. In addition, avoid clothes that cannot handle the abrasive nature of the detergent powder. It is advised to check the tag on the inside of the piece of clothing as washing instructions are mentioned on it.

Quality: Clothes resilient to stretch and normal wear and tear suit kids. Clothes must be comfortable so children can move freely. The dye used should be of a good quality that does not fade away at the first wash. While buying online, the reviews on websites are always a good determinant of quality but beware of abjectly positive ones as they could be sponsored.

Conclusion: It is a tedious process to buy clothes for kids, but by considering the above factors and using your judgment, it is not difficult to give your child a stylish wardrobe that does not require high maintenance and makes them want to dress up.