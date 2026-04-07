Planning to go for the Char Dham Yatra? To make your journey safe and smooth, make sure you pack all the essential medicines and items in your first-aid box. Here's the complete health safety checklist you need.

The Char Dham Yatra is starting from April 19. If you're also going to be part of this journey, you must carry a first-aid box along with your packing. At high altitudes, with changing weather and long treks, even small problems can become big. In such situations, a first-aid box will be very useful. Let's find out what you should keep in your first-aid box during a mountain journey.

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Keep Basic Medicines in Your First-Aid Box

The weather in the mountains changes very quickly. So, in your first-aid box, you must keep medicines like paracetamol, Ibuprofen, a painkiller, and something for vomiting or motion sickness. If your fever doesn't go down even after taking medicine, you should immediately see a doctor.

Bandages and Antiseptic

You must keep bandages and an antiseptic cream in your first-aid box. Also, add Dettol and cotton bandages. Antiseptic cream is very useful for small cuts and scrapes.

Thermometer and ORS

If you suddenly get a fever, having a thermometer in your first-aid box is very important to check it. It will not only tell you your body temperature but also alert you if you need to see a doctor. Along with this, keep ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) packets to avoid dehydration. Mix and drink it 2-3 times a day so that your body doesn't run low on water.

Protect Yourself from Insects

You can also keep an insect repellent cream in your first-aid box. Apply the cream on any exposed parts of your body so that mosquitoes and other insects don't bite you. By doing this, you can stay safe from diseases.

Medicines for Altitude Sickness

Many people face breathing difficulties or feel dizzy when they go to the mountains. To avoid altitude sickness, you should get a prescription from your doctor beforehand so you don't have to face any problems.

Note: You should also keep sunscreen and lip balm in your bag to protect your skin from tanning in the sun. In the mountains, lips start chapping very fast. A lip balm will help protect them. Also, keep a small pair of scissors, safety pins, and medical tape. And don't forget to carry your personal medicines, so you don't face any kind of trouble.

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