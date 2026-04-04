Rishikesh faces a severe LPG shortage ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, forcing the hospitality sector to use wood and coal. Restaurant owners warn of potential closures or price hikes, as the crisis threatens the upcoming pilgrimage season.

As the Middle East crisis triggered by the Iran-US-Israel war enters its 35th day, various cities across India continue to grapple with a persistent LPG shortage. Rishikesh has not been spared, with the city now facing a similar energy crisis ahead of the Char Dham Yatra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hospitality Sector Bears the Brunt

The hospitality sector in Rishikesh has been the hardest hit; hotel owners and roadside dhaba operators are struggling to maintain daily operations in light of the LPG crisis. As a result, they have shifted to alternative fuels like wood and coal to handle their daily operation, which present significant logistical challenges for the eatery outlets.

Vivek Tiwari, a local restaurant owner, highlighted the severity of the situation, noting his business has been forced to resort to alternatives such as wood and coal to sustain their operations. He further acknowledged that while there has been a marginal improvement in the supply of commercial LPG, it remains far below the levels required to meet daily demand.

"Restaurants in Rishikesh are being forced to use alternatives like wood and coal to sustain daily operations. As the Char Dham Yatra is set to begin, the government and gas agencies need to be transparent about their supply strategy. While there has been a marginal improvement and we are receiving commercial cylinders from agencies, the current supply remains well below the requirement needed to sustain daily operations," Tiwari told ANI.

However, Rishabh, another restaurant owner, was vocal in his criticism of the ongoing LPG shortage. He revealed that despite having a formal commercial connection, the supply remains nonexistent; as a result, he too is forced to rely on coal and traditional furnaces to keep the kitchen running. He alleged that gas agencies are unable to meet the demand for commercial LPG supply.

"There is a severe problem with the gas supply; we simply are not getting it. We have had to bring in coal and a furnace just to manage our restaurant. Despite holding a commercial connection, the gas remains unavailable. Even the agencies have raised their hands, declaring there is no possibility of a supply. We have been dealing with these challenges for 15 to 20 days now," said Rishabh.

Yatra and Businesses Under Threat

He further warned that if the situation persists, the upcoming Char Dham Yatra could face problems. He added that businesses may be forced to either suspend operations entirely or significantly increase food prices just to keep their business alive.

"If the situation remains like this, we will either close our restaurants or increase food prices to keep our business alive. Even the Char Dham Yatra will be adversely affected," warned Rishabh.

Government Monitors Situation

Meanwhile, at the second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), which monitors the evolving situation in West Asia and suggest proactive measures for its minimum impact on India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that in view of the "uncertain situation", the Defence Minister underlined the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality. He stressed the need to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of the country face the minimum effect of the conflict. (ANI)