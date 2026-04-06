Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary reviewed LPG supply for the Char Dham Yatra, directing oil firms to ensure uninterrupted service. Measures are in place to clear backlogs, prevent black marketing, and secure extra allocation for the tourism season.

Ensuring Uninterrupted LPG Supply for Char Dham Yatra

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Monday held a meeting with all District Magistrates and representatives of oil companies to review the supply of domestic and commercial LPG in the state, keeping in view the current global scenario and the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and tourism season.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders during the Char Dham Yatra so that hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments do not face any difficulties. He directed oil companies to clear any backlog in domestic LPG supply on a priority basis and further streamline the distribution system to ensure that common citizens do not face any inconvenience.

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The Chief Secretary also took feedback from all District Magistrates and issued necessary directions accordingly. He emphasised that supply should be increased to ensure adequate availability in the market, preventing any unnecessary pressure or panic situations. He further instructed that any administrative or logistical issues faced by oil companies in operations should be resolved promptly.

District Magistrates were directed to continuously monitor the LPG supply situation in their respective districts, intensify enforcement actions, and ensure that no black marketing or artificial shortage occurs anywhere. Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Anand Swaroop informed that, as per feedback received from District Magistrates, domestic LPG supply is improving and instances of panic booking have declined.

Request for Increased LPG Allocation

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan stated that Uttarakhand's economy is largely dependent on the Char Dham Yatra and tourism activities. During the travel season, the demand for LPG increases significantly. He also highlighted that between June and September, during the monsoon period, there remains a risk of disasters such as heavy rainfall. In such situations, LPG serves as a crucial fuel for relief and rescue operations.

Considering these factors, a letter is being sent to the Government of India requesting that Uttarakhand's allocation of commercial LPG be maintained at 100% from April to November. Additionally, a request has been made for an extra 5% allocation of commercial LPG for potential disaster situations. Based on estimates, the state will require approximately 967,949 commercial cylinders along with an additional 48,397 cylinders during the travel period.

State-Wide Enforcement Drive Against Irregularities

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth and transparent LPG supply in the state, a comprehensive enforcement drive has been underway since March 9, 2026, and continues at present. So far, a total of 5,934 inspections have been conducted.

During these inspections, action was taken against irregularities, leading to the seizure of 864 domestic and 168 commercial gas cylinders. In addition, enforcement teams have carried out 362 raids, registered 17 FIRs, and made 7 arrests. A total fine of ₹1,05,900 has been imposed so far to curb irregularities. Equipment used in illegal refilling and misuse of gas, including refilling kits, gas stoves, and a pickup vehicle, has also been seized. (ANI)